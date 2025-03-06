Project Funds: Oborevwori Extends Invitation To Omo-Agege, Others

Share

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended an invitation to former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and other opposition figures to join him on a tour of ongoing projects across the state.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday, Governor Oborevwori said that the tour would provide an opportunity for critics to see how government funds are being utilized and clear any misconceptions.

While inspecting the completed twin bridges at Ubu River along the Ughelli-Asaba Expressway, the Governor dismissed Omo-Agege’s criticisms, describing them as a result of ignorance and a lack of understanding of government operations.

He urged the former senator and other skeptics to witness the state’s infrastructural progress firsthand.

Oborevwori stated: “I don’t want to join issues with my critics; some say we have gotten so much money and we are doing flyovers for over ₦70 billion. How can flyover be ₦77 billion?

“Let him come and see what we are doing with money; as a government, we have operated for almost 21 months and we have not borrowed a dime.

“There is no contractor in the state that will say we are owing him, yet our multiple projects are moving smoothly.

“Let him come and see what we are doing with our money; let him come and pass through this road and see the difference from when I took over and now.

“It takes only one hour and twenty minutes to get to Ughelli, his local government. The road is good,”

The governor expressed satisfaction with the completion of the twin bridges and the overall progress of the project, assuring that the entire road would be ready for commissioning by year-end.

He added: “A few months ago, when I passed through this place, I came for an inspection, and what I saw then compared to today is a completely different story.

“It’s a ‘come and see’ situation. You can see it, and I am very happy today because this bridge had been a major challenge in the construction of this road. Without it, Sector C1 could not be completed.

“With what I have seen today, I know that come May 29, this place can be inaugurated. I am very happy with the good work of CCECC, the contractor, because they are promise keepers.

“Today, I am happy driving through this bridge for the first time. It gives me great joy, and I give God the praise,”

Oborevwori further explained that he had instructed contractors not to depend on the Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (ISPO), as it would not provide the state with the necessary progress.

“I told them that they should not rely on the schedule on the ISPO because if they are working according to ISPO, that will not give us mileage.

“So, I told them if you finish your job in good time, your money will be paid in full, and you can see the speed at which they are working now. There’s no fear again on this road.

“This road from point kilometer 92 to point kilometer 117 is about 25 kilometers, including the bridge. I am very happy that C2 is almost completed. From kilometer 117, which is from Kwale Junction to point 138.6, is about 22 kilometers plus.

“I believe that by the grace of God, this road that has been under construction for many years—totaling about 143 kilometers—will be completed by the end of this year, and we will smile,”

At the Ofagbe bridge along the Isoko Ring Road, the governor stated that the state government would meet with the contractor to decide whether he would continue with the project or not.

He also noted that the construction of eight units of four-bedroom duplexes with attached boys’ quarters at the Commissioners’ Quarters was aimed at accommodating executive council members who currently live outside the quarters.

The housing project, now 95% complete, has increased the total number of accommodations in the quarters to 30 and is expected to be ready for inauguration in April.

