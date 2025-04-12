Project Execution: KWSG To Unveil Best Performing LG

Share

The Kwara State Government has set necessary machinery in motion to unveil the best performing Local Government Council in the State, following an evaluation of the impact of their projects on constituents.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Abubakar Abdullahi Bata, made this known while inspecting capital projects executed by the Ilorin West Local Government Council under the leadership of AbdulRahman Shehu Ladan, who assumed office about five months ago.

The Commissioner revealed that within five months of their inauguration, he had visited 10 out of the 16 Local Government Councils to inspect their projects and conduct on-the-spot assessments of the impact on benefiting communities.

He said the initiative to recognize the best performing Local Government was designed to encourage councils to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

He described the Executive Chairman of Ilorin West LGA as a reflection of the Executive Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, whose policies and programmes are driven by community participation.

According to him, the large turnout of people during the inspection attested to the chairman’s popularity and impressive performance.

The Commissioner, who attributed the successes recorded across councils to the Governor’s leadership style particularly his non-interference in council affairs commended the Executive Chairman for his outstanding performance.

He also applauded the synergy between the executive and legislative arms of the council, noting that it had contributed significantly to the execution of developmental projects.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Chairman, AbdulRahman Shehu Ladan, credited his achievements to Governor AbdulRazaq’s support and the administration’s policy of non-interference.

He said that the projects were executed to complement the Governor’s strides and in fulfilment of campaign promises.

He acknowledged that while much progress had been made, there was still a long way to go due to the volume of requests before the council.

He appealed for patience, assuring constituents that pending interventions would be addressed as funds become available.

Projects commissioned during the inspection included the construction of a block of two classrooms and an office, along with the supply of furniture at Oloje and Jooro Primary Schools; the provision of 300 KVA transformers at Odota, Warra Osin, and Koro Sayodun in Alanamu Ward; drilling and installation of motorized boreholes across the twelve political wards of the LGA; and the installation of solar-powered streetlights in strategic locations across the council.

