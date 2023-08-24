Project Execution: I’ll Run To Tinubu For Help – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has said he would run to President Bola Tinubu, where necessary in order to complete some of the people-oriented projects in Abuja.

The Minister who also expressed displeasure that many socio-economic projects that would have added value to the capital city were abandoned, vowed that some of them would be completed in 7 to 8 months.

Wike, on Thursday, alongside the Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, and other senior management staff toured some of the project sites.

He specifically said that the construction of B6 and B12 roads, linking Constitution Avenue to City Gate, Abuja, in the next seven months.

The project sites toured include the abandoned Vice President’s residence, awarded in 2010, and the residence of the presiding officers of the National Assembly, close to the National Assembly complex, awarded in 2009.

The minister said I would report to President Tinubu to agree on a way forward”

He described the Millennium building as a “very interesting facility” that ought to turn Abuja around and bring tourists and families to have fun.

“We know we are going to face some challenges and we are here to solve problems. If there were no problem, President Tinubu would not have been here.

“He promised Nigerians that he knows their challenges and he will do anything he could to surmount them.