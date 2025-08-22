Prohibited Conducts: FCCPC Threatens To Sanction Peachville Platinum Ltd

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has threatened to sanction a firm, Peachville Platinum Facility Management Ltd and its Executive Director over reported cases of prohibited conducts against residents of Peachville Estate.

In a compliance notice dated 12th August, 2025 and signed by the Head, Legal Services of FCCPC, Nsitem Chizenum, the Agency expressed concerns over the continuos violation of the extant provisions of the FCCPC’s Act 2018 by the firm in its dealings with residents of Peachville Estate.

The FCCPC said it received series of consumer complaints from the Peachville Estate Residents Association (PERA) against Peachville Platinum Facility Management Ltd (PPFM) regarding allegations of coercive and anticompetitive imposition of PPFM as a mandatory facility manager, unjustified service charges and failure to deliver satisfactory services including power, water, security and internet access.

The Agency said the initial complaint was formally received on 8th August, 2024 and both parties were engaged in mediation talks between August 2024 and February 2025. It was added that upon all deliberations, PPFM promised to address the identified deficiencies by residents, but failed to fully resolve the substantive issues, especially those concerning forced service regarding accountability and residents’ freedom of choice.