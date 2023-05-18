ProHealth Pledges Affordable Healthcare For Nigerian Workers

ProHealth, a Health Maintenance Organization established by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), has pledged to expand the operational frontiers of the agency to make its numerous benefits available to Nigerian workers.

The new Chairman of ProHealth, Prof. Gabriel Okenwa who made the pledge at the annual meeting of the organization in Abuja noted that ProHealth was a special purpose vehicle established to help the NSITF realize its social security mandate in line with the ILO Convention No 102 on Minimum Medicare Standards.

According to him, the expanded drive to enroll more Nigerians into the health scheme would help boost the fortunes of the Agency.

He said, “We are here to discuss the performance of our organisation, account for the duty and assets entrusted to our care, reflect on the successes and challenges we face as well as outline strategic priorities for the years ahead. Making affordable medical care accessible to the world of work is my mission as I take charge as the Chairman of the board of ProHealth.

“We have made progress in some areas but our core business posted a decrease in the past one year. With a fairly good result though, we commit ourselves to new strategies for developing talents and efficiently managing all risks related to our social insurance business.

“ We are striving to beat down challenges. With the National Health Insurance Authority Act 2022 making health insurance mandatory for Nigerians, a new growth window for increased investments and participation has been opened and our organization is positioned to grab emerging opportunities.

“Our organization is fast carving a niche for itself as a leading Health Management organization with inroads into Plateau, Ebonyi, Sokoto, FCT, and Abia among others in our quest to bring health insurance to the doorstep of every Nigerian. Our target is to achieve an enrollee base of at least 2 million lives by 2028.

“We shall also consolidate our international partners in the areas of travel insurance, second medical opinion, and international health insurance packages.”

Okenwa who announced that the board has gotten additional new members, added that for the first time in the history of the organization, payment of dividends to its shareholders would be made,