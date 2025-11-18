Progressives Storm Osogbo To Celebrate APC Guber Aspirant, Oyebamiji

With pomp and pageantry, progressives from across Osun State on Monday converged on the Ilerioluwa Campaign Office in Osogbo to celebrate the birthday anniversary of APC governorship aspirant, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, popularly known as AMBO.

The auditorium of the campaign office was filled to capacity as Oyebamiji’s friends, professional colleagues, and political associates gathered in jubilation to honour him.

In his opening remarks, former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, described Oyebamiji as a phenomenon and a worthy leader whose exceptional leadership qualities have endeared him to many.

He urged members and loyalists of the party, especially those in the AMBO Movement, to intensify their efforts as the APC governorship primary approaches.

“What we are doing here is to give thanks to Almighty Allah for His protection and blessings upon our preferred aspirant, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji. He is the brain behind all of these. He has demonstrated quality leadership, which is why you can see all of us here. We thank God for his life and the good things God has used him to accomplish.

“As we celebrate his birthday, I implore us to continue giving our very best in supporting him and spreading the AMBO message. Let us scale up our efforts as we approach the primary and the main governorship election. By God’s grace, victory is ours,” he said.

In their separate goodwill messages, Deacon Sayo Abimbola, Kamil Oyedele, Taiwo Oluga, and Debo Akanbi Osunagbeni urged party members to remain steadfast in supporting the AMBO project.

The event was attended by party chieftains and loyalists from across the state and beyond.