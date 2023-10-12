Progressive Young Women Forum Appoints Patience Kwache New Nat’l President

The Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF) appointed Hon. Patience Charles Kwache as the new acting National President of the forum.

This followed the appointment of Hon. Jamila Bio-Ibrahim, the erstwhile National President as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The appointment was announced during the PYWF head office opening ceremony, yesterday in Abuja.

Hon Kwache, until her appointment, served as the National Secretary of the PYWF. She was previously the Adamawa State PYWF Contact Representative.

She also worked as the Senior Special Adviser on Women and Entrepreneurship Development to Senator Elisha Abbo, the lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District.

Speaking on the sidelines to journalists at the occasion, Senator Abbo extolled the virtues of Hon Kwache, saying that she ”stands tall on competence, reliable and is a team player.”