Progressive Manufacturing Amid Myriads Of Challenges

The last two years of President Bola Tinunu’s administration have been unstable for manufacturer due to policy turns and infrastructural challenges, Taiwo Hassan writes

The two years of President Bola Tinubu’s government has not made positive impact in the country’s manufacturing sector so far as the government’s fiscal and monetary policies have not helped in bringing the ideal solutions for key stakeholders in the sector.

In addition, the last two years have been challenging for the country’s economy in all fronts but his resilience to push beyond the borders in righting the wrongs of the past should be applauded.

Reforms

While the reforms have come with significant short-term socio-economic costs, they offer the potential for long-term macroeconomic stability and inclusive growth if implemented effectively and supported by strong institutional backing.

President Tinubu’s reform policy also included the passage of the contentious four new landmark tax bills by the National Assembly to reposition tax administration in Nigeria.

In her reaction, the Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, said: “Two years into the administration, Nigeria has undergone significant policy shifts—most notably, the removal of fuel subsidies, exchange rate liberalization, and attempts to shore up public revenues through tax reforms.

“While aimed at achieving long-term macroeconomic stability, these measures have also imposed short-term hardships on businesses and households, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which remain the backbone of the Nigerian economy.”

Engine room

Specifically, Nigeria’s manufacturing sector stands at a pivotal juncture where the right mix of policy coherence, institutional reforms, and stakeholder collaboration can unlock it to meet the nation’s vast economic potential.

In Nigeria, the manufacturing sector is a vital engine of economic growth, contributing significantly to the GDP, employment, government revenue, foreign exchange inflow and technological advancement.

In 2024, the sector recorded a market value of ₦37.49 trillion, representing 13.9 per cent of the country’s market size and accounting for 8.64 per cent of real GDP.

The sector employs an estimate of 12.7 million people, contributing 12.5 per cent to total employment, generating significant tax revenue, with manufacturers paying over ₦578.39 billion and ₦626.42 billion in local Non-Import VAT and CIT respectively in 2023.

The sector’s linkages with agriculture, construction and services are evident. Despite the hostile macroeconomic environment and the persistent depreciation of the Naira, the sector still generated over $6.72 billion through manufactured exports in 2019, above $1.51 billion export earnings in 2024 and attracted $1.59 billion of foreign investment in 2023 (NBS, 2024).

Inflation

Inflation remains a critical challenge at 23.71 per cent as of April 2025. Fuel subsidy removal and FX liberalization increased prices, especially for transportation and food.

The removal of fuel subsidy alone freed up an estimated $7.5 billion annually, but tripled fuel costs. While this improves the fiscal outlook, it increases business operating expenses, particularly logistics, agro-processing, and retail SMEs.

Speaking on the inflation rate, Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, noted that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) needed to adopt a cautious stance while also providing a clear signal of possible future easing, subject to sustained economic improvements.

In addition, he also raised concerns about the inflation rate, saying that there was need to present a forward-looking and pragmatic position on the future of interest rates in Nigeria.

The challenges facing the fragile economy include; macroeconomic difficulties, rising inflation rate, FX reforms and unification of the exchange rate, public debt,

There are also growing concerns about policy coordination. While monetary authorities target inflation, fiscal policy expands through borrowing and recurrent expenditure

economic conditions and policy coordination, and small business challenges.

Taxes and levies

On taxes and levies, members of the organised private sector see a government trying to establish a better tax system that captures more people into the tax net and harmonizes taxes to a single number.

They explained that the recent establishment of a single window project is expected to drive the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Establishing the Presidential Committee on Tax Reforms and Fiscal Policy has been evaluated as the government’s commitment to building a new tax system for a thriving business environment.

The advent of a single window will ease transactions from one portal, make permits and licenses cheaper, and less prone to corrupt tendencies.

The OPS strongly warned against the government’s penchant for seeking foreign loans and high foreign debt servicing, saying it could cause exponential consequences in nation’s economy.

The LCCI DG explained that public debt rose to ₦144.67 trillion, with debt service still consuming over 90 per cent of federal revenue. The government must consider cheaper sources of debt, deploy debt into the real economy to subsidize production.

Fresh loans

On the intention to take a fresh loans, a former board member of MAN, Dr. Obiora, lamented that the administration’s constant quest for foreign loans was not the best.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu’s formally requested for the approval of the National Assembly for a fresh $21.5 billion external borrowing plan for 2025-2026, as well as a $2 billion foreign currency-denominated bond programme may push Nigeria’s debt to N182 trillion.

He said: “Despite fuel subsidy removal, now ring true that under two years of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, Nigeria’s debt profile has surged dramatically approaching and even surpassing half of what former President Muhammadu Buhari borrowed across his eight-year tenure.

“This comes despite the highly publicized removal of the fuel subsidy, which was positioned as a major cost-saving reform.” He, however, eulogized Mr. President for the over $10 billion FX debt cleared, including that of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Fuel subsidy removal

One of Tinubu’s first acts as president was the removal of fuel subsidy, a move praised as bold and necessary. Finance Minister, Wale Edun, later claimed the policy saved the nation over $20 billion within the first year.

Yet the expected relief for Nigeria’s finances hasn’t materialized. Inflation soared past 30 per cent, fuel prices tripled, and millions slipped into deeper poverty while government borrowing continued at breakneck speed.

In May 2025, the administration requested an approval to borrow additional $21.5 billion. Nigeria’s macroeconomic conditions remain harsh due to the persistent inflationary pressures, fuelled by exchange rate volatility, rising fuel and logistics costs, and deep-rooted structural challenges, including insecurity and disrup tions in food production.

While the subsidy removal was supposed to restore fiscal balance, the oppo – site is happening. Debt servicing alone consumed ₦13 trillion in just two months in 2024, further straining public finances.

Meanwhile, citizens bear the brunt of inflation, high transport costs, and stagnant incomes. President Tinubu’s administration promised tough reforms to stabilize the economy.

However, the contradictory combination of savings and relentless borrowing, paired with a covert continuation of subsidies, has shaken public confidence.

FX reforms and unification of the exchange rate have improved transparency and boosted confidence, with the naira stabilizing around ₦1,600/$ and external reserves rising above $37 billion.

However, businesses still face challenges accessing forex for imports, and many continue to price goods defensively due to volatility concerns.

Last line

The current macroeconomic landscape reflects a nation in transition. On one hand, the government’s economic reform agenda—centered on the Renewed Hope mantra—has attracted some investor interest, revived engagement with multilateral institutions, and improved public finance efficiency.

On the other hand, inflationary pressures have reached historic highs, driven by high energy costs, food insecurity, forex instability, and weak industrial productivity.

There are also growing concerns about policy coordination. While monetary authorities target inflation, fiscal policy expands through borrowing and recurrent expenditure. This divergence has weakened the impact of economic interventions and eroded investor confidence.

