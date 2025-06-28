Progressive Govs Reaffirm Commitment To Nat’l Reforms

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, pledging to deepen reforms, enhance institutional accountability, and champion inclusive development across the country.

This resolution was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the Forum’s two-day strategic meeting held in Benin City, Edo State, from June 27 to 28, 2025.

The communiqué, signed by PGF Chairman and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, described the session as a platform for a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s socio-economic trajectory and the vital role of subnational governments in driving national transformation.

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including newly aligned Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, were in attendance. His formal welcome into the Forum was hailed as a sign of growing national consensus on the need for people-centered governance and strategic political alignment to accelerate development.

The PGF congratulated President Tinubu on the widespread endorsement of his leadership by stakeholders across the country and commended the strengthening synergy between federal and state governments in areas such as fiscal reform, food security, energy transition, infrastructure modernization, and the revitalization of the social sector.

The governors pledged to consolidate this alignment to reinforce Nigeria’s federal structure and deliver on national priorities.

On economic reforms, the Forum acknowledged the early gains of macroeconomic stabilization policies—including the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of exchange rates—but emphasized the need to democratize recovery and growth through increased investments in food security, job creation, poverty alleviation, MSMEs, and robust social safety nets.

Reaffirming the central role of state governments in driving economic renewal, the PGF cited Section 13 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which mandates all tiers of government to work together in promoting the welfare of citizens.

The Forum also welcomed the rise in fiscal transfers to states and the growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s economic prospects, with many APC-led states now attracting significant domestic and foreign direct investments.

It further acknowledged efforts to professionalize procurement, digitize governance, and enhance regulatory frameworks, pledging to sustain the momentum for productivity-enhancing infrastructure and increased inter-state competitiveness.

The governors commended Nigeria’s security agencies for their continued efforts in combating criminality and defending national sovereignty. They expressed support for inter-agency coordination, community policing, and grassroots intelligence systems while calling for greater investment in surveillance infrastructure and improved welfare for frontline personnel.

Condolences were extended to families affected by insecurity, particularly in Benue and Niger States. The Forum also commended President Tinubu’s decisive security interventions in affected areas.

Recognizing the critical role of local governments and community structures in service delivery and inclusive governance, the Forum emphasized the need to strengthen these institutions for better democratic outcomes.

On party cohesion and leadership, the PGF described the increasing defection of prominent Nigerians—including governors and lawmakers—to the APC as evidence of public confidence in the party’s leadership and reform agenda.

The Forum reiterated that the APC remains Nigeria’s most institutionally coherent political platform, with a solid track record of electoral success, reform, and national unity. It stressed the need for a strategic shift toward policies that promote social equity and inclusive prosperity, emphasizing that economic progress must be matched by tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

The Forum acknowledged the recent resignation of APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as part of the party’s internal evolution and reform efforts.

Looking ahead, the Progressive Governors reaffirmed their collective commitment to a united, just, and prosperous Nigeria. They pledged to deliver bold reforms, accelerate development, and build institutional trust across all regions.

They concluded by urging Nigerians—both at home and in the diaspora—to continue supporting President Tinubu and the APC as the country charts a path toward a more secure, inclusive, and progressive future.