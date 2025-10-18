Progressive Govs Laud Gov Idris’s Political Sagacity, Leadership

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has endorsed Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, for his purposeful and impactful leadership.

According to a statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Governor, the forum’s Chairman, Senator Hope Uzodima, praised Governor Idris’s leadership qualities at a stakeholders’ meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Birnin Kebbi.

Senator Uzodima, who is also the Governor of Imo State, commended Governor Idris for initiating impactful developmental projects and uniting the political class.

He noted that Governor Idris’s ability to bring together former governors and members of the state and national assemblies has demonstrated his general acceptability by the people of Kebbi State.

The visiting governors were impressed by Governor Idris’s initiatives, including the construction of an ultra-modern Secretariat complex, the expansion and beautification of major streets, and an ultra-modern motor park.

In a communique, the governors pledged their support for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and resolved to remain faithful to his vision for socio-economic development.

The meeting, which is held quarterly, showcased Governor Idris’s achievements and reinforced his leadership.

The governors visited some landmark projects, demonstrating solidarity among APC governors and their commitment to sustaining rapid socio-economic development.