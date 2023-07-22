The Coordinator, Progressive Empowerment Project for Nigerian, Comrade Olajumoke Omolola, an entrepreneur and environmental consultant, has dis- closed that the project is aimed at empowering Nigerian women, noting that it is a bold step that would assist women in the realization of their dreams and potential.

She made this known during the inaugural meeting of the Lagos State Chapter of the group, held recently in Lagos. She noted that it is a laudable empowerment initiative that came on stream as a special gift of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to open a wider window of empowerment opportunities for women across the country.

‘‘The time has come to re-write the narrative of the Nigerian women which will go a long way in giving women access to financial support; build up a means of livelihood; achieve growth in their enterprise; lessen their vulnerability as well as increase their economic and financial independence,’’ she said.

While the National Coordinator, Comrade Mrs. Ene Assumtemario Ogidi, and the Chairman, Hajia Zainab Abubakar in their respective goodwill messages urged members to be good ambassadors of the group to make it take deep roots and consequently help raise the number of beneficiaries in their respective local government areas.