Progress Excites Flying Eagles

Flying Eagles players have expressed their excitement after securing their progression to the next round of the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina after defeating Italy 2-0 in their second group game match as they achieved total six point from games against Dominican Republic and Italy. Two second half goals from Salim Fago and Jude Sunday gave Nigeria’s U-20 team, the victory and a ticket to the second round with a game to go in Group D. Nigeria won their first game with a 2-1 victory over the Dominican Republic and a second victory over Italy, who beat Brazil in their first match, means the Flying Eagles are through with a game to spare.

Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Lagos on Wednesday, some of the players said they are targeting total nine points while also looking forward to getting to the final. Domingo Israel said: “We are very excited because it was a victory against a very difficult opponent, it is going to be a motivation to go all through to the final.” For another player, John Joshua, the target will be to beat Brazil in their final group game and get the total nine points in the group. According to him, they are going to do all they have to do to get the victory so as to top the group and avoid all other big teams in the second round to make their journey easier on their way to winning the trophy.

Meanwhile, the coach of the team, Ladan Bosso, has said he will surely tweak the team a little against Brazil as he will be featuring some of the players that have not played since the start of the competition. “Nigerians should expect better performance from these players going forward, we have seen Brazil played, but I think there is need to give players that have not played since the start of the competition a chance, so surely we are going to rest players for the game,” he said. Also, the Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mohammed Sanusi, has said the coach showed a listening ears as he was able to correct some of the mistakes noticed in the game.