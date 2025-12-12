Profitability: Reforms Re-Engineering NNPCL’s Innate Potential

The implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 (PIA) has reversed the hitherto loss position of NNPCL to a profitable entity, Abdulwahab Isa reports

The impact of major reforms on businesses that are ongoing concerns is best assessed over a reasonable period, typically around three years. A three-year gestation window allows sufficient time for policies to settle, operational adjustments to take effect, and measurable outcomes to emerge.

This duration also minimizes short-term volatility or transitional disruptions that could distort a fair and unbiased evaluation of the reform’s true impact.

In the case of Nigeria’s stateowned energy enterprise, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), this principle is clearly illustrated. The company underwent significant transformation following the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PI

A) in 2021. The PIA introduced a comprehensive legal and structural framework designed to overhaul the management, governance, and commercial orientation of the oil and gas sector.

For NNPCL, the reforms aimed to reposition the entity as a commercially viable, transparent, and globally competitive energy company—departing from its earlier mode of operation that had long been characterized by inefficiencies and persistent financial losses.

Three years following the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the transformation of NNPCL is clear. The former loss-making corporation has become NNPC Limited, a fully commercial entity registered under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) and limited by shares.

It now functions as a profitable, self-sustaining business, independent of government funding, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s energy sector reforms and demonstrating the tangible impact of policydriven corporate restructuring.

Breaking the jinx

The corporation’s transformation into a limited company has fundamentally altered its operations, removing any reliance on government funding.

This paradigm shift has redirected the organization’s focus toward efficiency, transparency, and profitability, aligning its operations more closely with private-sector oil companies.

Over 230 million Nigerians are now shareholders of NNPC Limited. In its new capacity, the company recently held its Annual General Meeting (AGM), presenting the 2024 financial results.

These results reflect a consistent pattern of profitability over the past three years, demonstrating that the transformation into a limited company has significantly strengthened the firm’s commercial viability and operational discipline.

Presenting the company’s financial statement of accounts for 2024 operations, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, said efficiency adaptation in its operation impacts positively on the company’s earnings.

In the 2024 operation, the NNPL recorded Profit After Tax (PAT) of N5.4 trillion, translating to 64% year-on-year growth; achieved N45.1 trillion in revenue, which represents 88% year-onyear growth; and Earnings Per Share of N27.07, representing 64 per cent year-onyear growth.

“The reported earnings underscore the positive momentum of NNPC Ltd’s ongoing transformation and the dedication of its workforce. They provide a strong foundation for the company’s ambitious growth, aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate, and reinforce NNPC Ltd’s commitment to creating lasting value for Nigeria,” Ojulari said. A closer look at NNPL’s financial statements showed a pattern- how it evolved from a position of loss to profitability.

For instance, from N803 billion loss in 2018, N1.7 billion loss in 2019, the firm broke the jinx of losses in 2020. It recorded the first ever profit of N287 billion in 2020, followed suit in 2021 raking in N674.11 billion; upped its profit in 2022 with N2.548 trillion—the highest since inception —and; notched to N3.2977trillion inn 2023.

It scaled the profit up in 2024 to N5.44 trillion—a 64 per cent increase from 2023 PAT. NNPL’s profit pendulum- moved from a lost position to profitability.

Presidential targets

In line with its new scope of operation, President Bola Tinubu directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to achieve specific, escalating oil production targets. The key targets set for the NNPCL are as follows: 1.99 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of 2025, two million bpd by 2027,7 and 3 million bpd by 2030.

To achieve these targets, the President also issued five new executive orders to provide fiscal incentives for investment and reduce contract timelines in the oil and gas sector.

Giving clarity on meeting the targets, NNPL GCEO Bashir Bayo Ojulari,i at an interactive session with the media post-AGM, he pledged management’s commitment to meeting these goals, which also include, increasing gas output and local refining capacity.

“It’s true that the Company has embraced the President’s mandate as its strategic compass, and I am pleased to state here that substantial progress has been made. On investment attraction, NNPC is now pushing a deeper transparency drive.

The holding of earnings call for the first time is fundamentally targeted at building global investor confidence. We are now seeing a National oil company that is actively finalizing deals and has a robust pipeline of bankable projects.”

“On production increase, I can boldly say that NNPC Ltd’sdeclared plan to reach two million barrels per day by 2027 is on track. It will achieve this through rejuvenating its assets and, investing well in the workforce and technology to boost output from existing fields,”, he said.

Ojulari explained that effective collaboration between NNPL and security agencies and communities is yielding positive results, reducing downtime. Besides, he added, there are fostering partnerships with both indigenous and the international oil companies (IOCs).

“NNPC is working closely with the IOC and indigenous partners to remove bottlenecks and accelerate new project sanctions. “I believe it is not just on course; NNPC Ltd is accelerating,” he said.

Outlook

Flowing from modest achievements recorded in 2024 operations, Ojulari said fiscal year 2025 will record milestones. He said: “The momentum NNPC Ltd has built in 2024 provides a powerful launchpad for 2025 and beyond.

While the company cannot preempt its full-year results today, all its key performance indicators are pointing towards a positive direction. We expect the full-year benefits of its costsaving initiatives and production optimization efforts to become even more pronounced.

“Furthermore, NNPC Ltd’s focus is not just on the next fiscal year, but on the next decade. The major projects the company is advancing today are what will secure its performance for years to come. “Looking ahead, NNPC Ltd’s future is being forged by critical national projects like the AKK Gas Pipeline and the OB-3 Gas Link Line.

These are not just pipelines; they are the arteries that will fuel Nigeria’s industrial revolution, powering homes and industries, and creating a vibrant gas-based economy. They will unlock billions of dollars in investment, create millions of jobs, and provide a stable, low-carbon energy source for generations.

“These initiatives, coupled with NNPC Ltd’s ongoing refinery rehabilitation efforts, form a core part of its long-term strategy.

They are set to diversify revenue streams, strengthen Nigeria’s energy security, and position the company not only as a leading African energy player but also as a competitive, resilient, and globally recognized energy company,” he said.

Last line

Given this modest progress, NNPC Ltd still cannot rival companies like Saudi Aramco, but its deliberate shift toward greater transparency and accountability marks a meaningful step forward.

These improvements strengthen the foundation for longterm profitability and sustainability, positioning the company for continued growth and competitiveness.