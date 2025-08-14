Profit-Taking Wipes N121bn Off NGX As Banking, Consumer Goods Dip Market

The Nigerian equities market slipped into the red at the midweek session, as a wave of profit-taking in heavyweight counters shaved 0.13 per cent off the NGX All-Share Index (ASI). The benchmark index retreated to 145,864.80 points, moderating the year-to-date return to 41.72 per cent and erasing approximately N121 billion from market capitalisation, which closed at N92.28 trillion.

The bearish turn was chiefly driven by selloffs in blue-chip names, notably Lafarge Africa (WAPCO) which declined by 2.14 per cent, Zenith Bank (-1.96%), Guaranty Trust Holding Company (-1.31%), and Nigerian Breweries (-3.90%). These losses overshadowed gains in select midtier stocks, despite underlying market sentiment remaining positive.

Trading data reflected this divergence. Market breadth closed strongly in the green at 2.48x, with 51 gainers outpacing 20 decliners—suggesting bargain hunters remained active even as profit-takers booked gains. BUA Foods, FTN Cocoa, Learn Africa, Caverton, and Prestige Assurance all advanced by the maximum 10 per cent daily limit, while Thomas Wyatt (-10.0%), UPDC (-7.94%), and Champion Breweries (-5.78%) sat at the bottom of the losers’ chart.

Sectoral performance was mixed, underscoring the selective nature of investor flows. Banking stocks shed 0.53 per cent, dragged by declines in tier-1 names. The Consumer Goods index fell 0.91%, weighed by losses in Nigerian Breweries and Champion Breweries, while Industrial Goods slipped 0.33% on the back of WAPCO’s drop. The Commodity index also edged down 0.03 per cent.

In contrast, the Insurance sector surged 7.94 per cent, marking the session’s standout performance amid renewed investor appetite for underpriced counters. Oil & Gas also eked out a modest 0.12 per cent gain, helped by mild rebounds in select energy stocks. Market activity painted a mixed picture.

Total trading volume rose 5.06 per cent to 1.34 billion units, but the value of transactions dipped 16.65 per cent to N20.22 billion, executed across 30,749 deals. UNIVINSURE dominated the volume chart with 193.43 million shares changing hands, while Access Holdings led the value board with N2.35 billion worth of trades.

Analysts say the midweek pullback reflects normal profit-taking after recent rallies, rather than a broad shift in market sentiment. “The gains in Insurance and Oil & Gas indicate that capital is rotating rather than exiting the market entirely,” one Lagos-based equities trader noted. “Investors are locking in profits on banking and consumer counters while positioning for upside in laggards.”