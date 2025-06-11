Profit-Taking Shaves N377.9bn Off Nigerian Bourse Post –Sallah

Share

The Nigerian equities market re – opened on a bearish note Tuesday, as investors engaged in a sweeping bout of Profit-Taking following the extended Sallah holiday, resulting in a sharp loss of N377.9 billion in market capitalisation.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) revealed that the total market capitalisation dropped to N71.897 trillion, down from N72.275 trillion as recorded last Thursday—a 0.52 per cent decline.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index mirrored the slump, shedding 599.27 basis points to settle at 114,017.48, compared to 114,616.75 points prior to the holiday.

The selloff was led by high-cap, bellwether stocks, which plunged despite a wider positive market breadth. Heavyweight decliners included Beta Glass (-9.69%), Aradel Holdings (-9.09%), Access Corporation (-4.74%), MTN Nigeria (-2.88%), Zenith Bank (-0.89%), and Wema Bank (-0.36%).

The losses in these bellwether coun – ters eclipsed advances in a broad swathe of the market.

Notably, 35 stocks recorded price appreciation against 25 losers, reflecting an upbeat market sentiment. Among the top gainers were Oando (+4.40%), BUA Foods (+4.32%), Nigerian Breweries (+3.60%), Presco (+3.40%), Fidelity Bank (+2.60%), UBA (+1.94%), GTCO (+1.64%) and FBN Holdings (+1.36%).

The day’s top performers included Berger Paints, Daar Communications, and Etranzact, which each posted the maximum allowable gain of 10%, while Legend (+9.93%) and Omatek (+8.22%) also advanced notably.

However, sharp declines in Rt Briscoe (-10.00%), John Holt (-9.87%), Deap Capital (-8.16%), and other mid-tier names weighed heavily on sentiment. Sectoral performance was mixed.

The Consumer Goods sector led advancers with a 0.83% uptick, followed by marginal gains in the Oil & Gas (+0.08%) and Banking (+0.02%) sectors. In contrast, the Industrial Goods (-0.83%), Insurance (-0.60%), and Commodities (-1.57%) sectors dragged overall performance into negative territory.

