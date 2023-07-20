Profit Taking In AccessCorp, Zenith Drags Down Market

The domestic bourse on Wednesday slipped margin- ally as the benchmark index closed 0.01 percent weaker to settle at 63,757.23 points. Gains in MTNN (+1.85%), GTCO (+0.87%) and NB (+4.47%) were offset by sell-off in ZENITHBANK (-1.68%), GEREGU (-10.00%) and ACCESSCORP (-0.60%) keeping the market in the negative terrain.

As a result, the year-to- date (YTD) return slipped to 24.40 percent, while market capitalisation shed by N5.17 billion to close at N34.72 trillion. Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 76.45 percent.

A total of 473.49 million shares valued at N10.08 billion were exchanged in 7,403 deals. JAPAULGOLD (-1.23%) led the volume chart with 77.98 million units traded while GEREGU (-10.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N4.86 billion.

Market breadth closed negative at a 1.22-to-1 ratio with declining issues out-numbering advancing ones. GEREGU (-10.00%) topped 21 others on the laggard’s log, while HONY- FLOUR (+10.00%) led 17 others on the leader’s table.