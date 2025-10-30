Profit-Taking Drives 0.70% Decline In All-Share Index

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed on a bearish note on Wednesday as profit-taking in large-cap stocks dragged market performance lower, erasing part of the gains recorded last week.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed that the market capitalization of listed equities fell by N69.3 billion to close at N97.914 trillion, compared with N98.607 trillion recorded the previous day.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 1,092.22 points or 0.70 per cent, to settle at 154,260.98 points, from 155,353.20 points on Tuesday. The downturn was driven by losses in key bellwether stocks such as BUA Cement, Dangote Cement, Guinness Nigeria, and Aradel Holdings, among others.

Despite the overall decline, some equities posted notable gains. Leading the gainers’ chart was Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc, which rose by 9.70 per cent to close at N1.81 per share from N1.65. ASO Savings followed with an 8.86 per cent appreciation to N0.86, while McNichols Plc advanced by 6.67 per cent to N3.20.

Other notable gainers included Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, which gained 6.14 per cent to close at N6.40, and Okomu Oil Plc, which appreciated by 5.90 per cent to N1,080.20.

Also, Unilever Nigeria Plc rose by 4.05 per cent, while Julius Berger Plc added 2.99 per cent to close at N138.00. On the losers’ side, Beta Glass Plc and John Holt Plc led the chart, both declining by 10.00 per cent each to close at N437.40 and N5.40 per share, respectively.

E-Tranzact International Plc lost 9.67 per cent to close at N13.55, while Champion Breweries Plc dropped 8.81 per cent to N14.50. Other decliners included Ikeja Hotel Plc, down 8.68 per cent to N17.35, Eunisell Limited which shed 8.53 per cent to N59.00, and Eterna Plc, which depreciated by 8.05 per cent to N40.00.

Also, Aradel Holdings Plc slipped 7.94 per cent to N800.00, while Cornerstone Insurance Plc fell 7.80 per cent to N6.15. Performance across the sectoral indices was mixed. The NGX Banking Index lost 0.62 per cent, closing at 1,453.39, from 1,458.51 points recorded previously.

The Insurance Index dropped to 1,272.18, while the Pension Index declined to 6,594.14 points. Conversely, the NGX Premium Board Index improved to 15,700.81 points from 15,743.38, reflecting moderate buying interest in select high-cap stocks.

The NGX Growth Index also posted a mild gain to 10,275.90. Analysts noted that the market’s retreat was largely due to profit-taking following consecutive sessions of gains.

With investor sentiment remaining cautious amid mixed earnings releases and macroeconomic concerns, they expect a volatile but selective buying trend in the near term. Overall, market breadth closed negative, reflecting 46 losers compared to 20 gainers, signalling a weak trading session.