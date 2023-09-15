Profit-Taking Drags Down Equities by 6 Bps

Trading activities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday returned to the negative after Wednesday’s rally, bringing the benchmark Index down by 0.06 per cent to close at 67,335.30 points.

Losses in NESTLE (-2.38%), ZENITHBANK (-2.51%) and GTCO (-2.96%) were the major drivers of the market’s negative performance outweighing gains in ACCESSCORP (+0.89%), WAPCO (+1.72%) and UBA (+8.25%).

The year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 31.38 per cent, with the market capitalisation falling by ₦25.05 billion to close at ₦36.85 trillion. The total volume traded increased by 38.4 per cent to 788.54 million units, valued at N14.17 billion, and exchanged in 8,810 deals.

UBA was the most traded stock by volume and value at 301.03 million units and N4.89 billion, respectively. Analysing by sectors, the Banking (+0.7%), Insurance (+0.5%), and Industrial Goods (+0.1%) indices advanced, while the Consumer Goods (-0.3%) index declined.

Meanwhile, the Oil & Gas index closed flat. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive (1.0x), as 26 tickers gained relative to 25 losers. C H E L L A R A M (+10.0%) and LEARN AFRICA (+10.0%) recorded the most significant gains, while ETRANZACT (-10.0%) and IKEJAHOTEL (-9.8%) topped the losers’ list.