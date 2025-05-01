Profit-taking Drags Benchmark Index Lower Despite Buoyant Gainers

Share

The Nigerian Exchange sustained its cautious tone on Wednesday, as profit-taking in bellwether stocks such as GTCO (-3.54%) and ETI (-10.00%) weighed on market sentiment, leading the benchmark NGX All-Share Index to a mild decline of 12 basis points.

The index closed at 105,800.85 points, trimming the Year-toDate (YtD) return to 2.79 per cent and shaving N81.29 billion off market capitalisation, which settled at N66.50 trillion.

Despite notable advances in heavyweights like MTNN (+4.17%) and UBA (+0.14%), the market’s trajectory was largely subdued as broader sell-side activity prevailed.

Sectoral performance mirrored this mixed sentiment, with losses in the Consumer Goods (-2.0%) and Banking (-1.5%) sectors overshadowing gains in Insurance (+0.9%), while the Industrial Goods and Oil & Gas indices closed flat.

Trading activity was markedly lower, reflecting a 63.85 per cent decline in turnover value. Total trades amounted to 392.99 million shares valued at N12.75 billion, executed across 17,519 deals.

UBA led the volume chart with 38.85 million units exchanged, while MTNN topped the value chart with transactions worth N3.60 billion.

Nevertheless, market breadth remained positive as 38 stocks advanced compared to 24 decliners. UPL (+10.00%) and VI – TAFOAM (+10.00%) topped the gainers’ table, while steep losses in ETI (-10.00%) and INTBREW (-10.00%) defined the day’s laggards.

Investors remain watchful amid a cautious trading environment, with modest gains tempered by selective profittaking across key sectors.

