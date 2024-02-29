Profit: Nestlé Nigeria Blames Naira Devaluation for N79.5BN Loss

Nestle Nigeria Plc in its full-year financial results for 2023 shows a revenue increases of over N100 billion, reaching N547 billion versus 2022. In the same vein, the operating profit jumped by 41.2 per cent, reaching 122.7 billion.

However, the Profit after tax was negatively impacted by the devaluation of the naira. The reports indicated that “Nestlé Nigeria PLC’s sales increased by 22.4 per cent over the previous year, with earnings of N547.1 billion, an increase of N100.2 billion over 2022. Gross profit was N217.2 billion, representing a 39.4 per cent increase from N155.8 billion in 2022.

Operating profit increased by 41.2 per cent to N122.7 billion, an increase of N35.8 billion over 2022. However, the devaluation of the naira had an adverse impact on profit af- ter tax, resulting in a loss of -N79.5 billion for 2023.” Commenting on the results, Mr. Wassim El Husseini, Managing Director and CEO of Nestlé Nigeria PLC, said: “I thank every member of our team for the unwavering commitment and dedication which resulted in the strong revenue growth and operating profit vs 2022 despite the challenging economic environment.

“The devaluation of the Nigerian Naira in 2023 which led to a revaluation of our foreign currency obligations undoubtedly impacted our financing cost and consequently the profit after tax. However, we remain optimistic of our capacity to overcome the current economic difficulties and emerge stronger. “Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to our purpose of unlocking the power of food through responsible local sourcing and confection of the high-quality nutritious food and beverages that families across Nigeria prefer.