Profit: Lasaco Assurance Records 13% Decline To N1.32bn

Lasaco Assurance Plc has recorded a 13 per cent decline in profit after tax for the 2023 financial year. Disclosing this at the company’s 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, the Chairman of the company, Mrs Olateju Philips, said profit after tax witnessed a decline of 13 per cent, descending from N1.52 billion in 2022 to N1.32 billion in 2023.

Lasaco, however, recorded a profit before tax of N1.68 billion, representing an increase from N1.58 billion in 2022. Addressing the shareholders, she said that the company demonstrated its resilience and adaptability, defying economic headwinds to maintain a robust presence in the insurance industry.

Philips, who was represented by Non-Executive Director, Mr. Akin Doherty, said the company’s steadfast commitment excellence and sustainability was evident, underscoring its ability to navigate challenging market conditions.

“Despite the economic downturn, Lasaco Assurance has continued to prioritise innovation, customer satisfaction, and strategic growth, solidifying its position as a leader in the Nigerian insurance sector.

“Notably, the company’s profit before tax experienced a commendable uptick, advancing from N1.58 billion in 2022 to N1.68 billion in 2023, reflecting a noteworthy six per cent increase,” she said.

According to her, with a renewed focus on operational efficiency, risk management and digital transformation, Lasaco Assurance was poised to capital – ise on emerging opportunities. She said that the growth had further strengthened its market position.

“With the economic turbulence witnessed towards the close of 2023, Lasaco Assurance Plc adeptly maintained its market share and fortified its position within the insurance industry.

“We achieved insurance revenue of N18.29 billion, marking a notable 36 per cent surge from the previous year’s N13.47 bil – lion,” she said. She also said that Lasaco Assurance Plc recorded commendable growth in total assets, surging from N25.58 billion to N26.97 billion, emblematic of a robust five per cent growth rate.

The shareholders’ fund experienced a marginal, yet noteworthy, uptick of 11 per cent from N12.33 billion in 2022 to N13.66 billion in 2023. Speaking further, she said: “We have reviewed the scope and planning of the audit for the year ended December 31, 2023 and confirm that they were adequate.

