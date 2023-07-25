Profilled World Homes appoints Denrele Edun as Brand Ambassador

Brand ambassadors no doubt help spread positivity about a product, service and brand, and in the long run bring in more traffic and more interest in such brand, product or service, thus helping the business/producer to develop further and meet its long-term goal.

It’s on this premise that Profilled World Homes Ltd, a fast growing real estate firm based in Abuja has engaged and unveiled popular media personality, Aderenle Edun, popularly known as Denrele, as its brand ambassador.

Reputed for his positive vibe and energy, Derenle’s unveiling as ambassador hopes to spread the positivity of the real estate firm, its products, services and in the long run, help it to meet its long-term goal of making life easy through affordable homes.

Speaking during the unveiling and media interaction, Managing Director of Profilled World Homes Ltd, Promise Egwim, expressed confidence that the appointment of the popular figure in the entertainment industry will help the company actualise its goals.

He said: “Denrele embodies the values and spirit that defines our brand which includes excellence, innovation, and a commitment to exceptional living. He is a great influencer with huge followership, hence his being a sought after brand ambassador.”

He noted that among other real estate firms, Profilled World Homes with its estates scattered around Abuja in locations like: Katampe Extension, Apo Hills, Lugbe, and Kurudu, has over the years touched the lives of many Nigerians; help organisations and individuals market and sell their properties which includes, estate and non-estate plots, completed and uncompleted buildings (carcass).

Reacting to his appointment and why he agreed to the offer, the award winning psychedelic writer, and self-proclaimed runway assassin reputed for his making a difference said: “Having a house makes life easy and I believe Profilled World Homes as a real estate company is reliable.”