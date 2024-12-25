Professors Protest UniAbuja’s VC Selection Process

Share

University of Abuja (UniAbuja) professors yesterday protested against the selection process of a new Vice-Chancellor. The school has been plunged into crisis over the appointment process for a new VC following Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah in July.

The protesters accused the Marshall Saddiq Kaita Governing Council in cahoots and certain staff members of trying to install the acting VC Prof. Aisha Maikudi as Na’Allah’s successor despite claims that she did not meet the eligibility criteria outlined in the job advertisement.

A source said the Senate meeting was aimed at replacing members who refused to endorse the alleged manipulated selection committee for the substantive VC, said to be hell-bent on imposing Maikudi as the substantive VC. The source said:

“The desperados want to take advantage of the holidays when most Senate members have travelled to hold a Kangaroo session on Christmas Eve to replace internal members of Senate of the Governing Council to select Aisha Maikudi.”

The development sparked tensions in the university community which further escalated when Channels TV crew covering the protest were manhandled by the school’s security officials.

They allegedly vandalized a vehicle belonging to the television station and proceeded to detain the reporters for over an hour.

Some of the professors accused the Governing Council of bias and manipulation in the appointment process. However, the Dean of Student Affairs Prof. Abubakar Umarkari insisted that the selection process would be transparent.

