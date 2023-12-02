PROFESSOR SALAKO: TB Remains Major Cause Of Deaths In Nigeria

…Says Prevalence Of Hiv Going Down

Professor Babatunde Lawal Salako is the Director-General, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR). A clinician of high repute, Salako has been involved in a number of clinical trials on drug development. He told ISIOMA MADIKE in this interview that he would like to see NIMR playing a better role in capacity development. He also advocated for the centre to be more relevant in research and providing reports to the Federal Government in the area of policy support on new approaches and treating known diseases. Excerpts:

What’s the primary purpose of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR)?

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research was established to conduct health research into diseases of public health importance in Nigeria. This means any disease at all that is responsible for morbidity and mortality. That is illness and death. There may be other rare diseases at the bottom of the ladder that cause fewer deaths. The ones that cause more deaths are at the top of the ladder.

Asides from that, the institute was also established to provide an enabling environment for health research, including infrastructure, capacity building, and funding such that some of these diseases can attract research questions that find solutions to how they can best be managed.

Could you be specific on some of these diseases?

The institute actually started a yellow fever vaccine research with a production centre that was sponsored by the Rockefeller Foundation. It grew from there to become the West African Research Council and later the Nigerian Medical Research Council. Later it became the Nigerian School of Medical Research. There is a bit of a difference between what a council and an Institute can do. An institute is supposed to provide funding targeted at the Nigerian research policy and priorities.

A council may not necessarily fund other research but conduct research internally while receiving funding from the federal ministry of health while doing that. However, the establishment has metamorphosed from a Council to an Institute. Recently we found out that the institution is not effective enough to perform other parts of its function which is providing an enabling environment for research in terms of training, developing infrastructure and providing funding for research. We thought it is better for it to move back to its original council status so that the government can use that as an avenue to fund health research directly as it is done in other countries of the world.

If it moves back to its original council status, what will be its main focus?

It will provide opportunity for health researchers to adequately assess research and provide home- grown solutions to our health challenges. As it is now more than 80 percent of funding we have in the country are from donor sources and they have their own research interests and may not address our peculiar research agenda all the time. Since the institution was founded it has been more of an infectious disease centre.

Recently we are expanding into non-communicable diseases research, health system research and more training and capacity building. We hope that if we are able to move back to council status and get the funding then the institute can move into newer areas of research like artificial intelligence, climate change issues and planetary health issues.

You mentioned the donors’ issue, what’s the situation now?

It’s presently funded by Nigeria but it’s not enough. Being only funded does not mean we cannot seek donor funds, we continue to do that from outside. Do- nor funding has been the major strength of research activities in the institution. What we are saying is that most of these donor funding, although a lot of them assist us in capacity building, a number of them do not address our peculiar issues. Using Lassa fever as an example, it is a disease that is peculiar to Nigeria and a few West African countries.

Up till today there remains the issue of effective treatment, and vaccine prevention. Such diseases require targeted funding from the government in order to eliminate it. That is an example and there are many others. We continue to have the highest maternal mortality figures, infant and under five figures perhaps all over the world. These are areas where Nigeria needs to put money. It’s like polio eradication. Whoever thought we could banish polio in Nigeria? If that was possible then it is also possible to reduce these poor indices to the barest minimum.

What is the secret to polio eradication in the country?

What happened during polio was that there was targeted sponsorship against it. If we have funding, Nigerian researchers are capable of designing ways and methods, projects that can actually result in reduction of these indices. That is why we believe that no matter what we say, the government has to be the largest spender on research in its own country.

In other words you are advocating prioritisation of these researches for effectiveness?

Exactly; for every country, there are research priorities. A country has its own priorities because it cannot neces- sarily attend to all the diseases. That is why I said we must isolate what causes illness and death. Nigeria has its own policies and priorities that are not well-known to Nigerian researchers. Many have not seen them before and the newest one is yet to come out. I believe if it does come out, dissemination has to be topmost. It does not end there; the government has to match that with funding.

If there are priorities and there is no money to pursue them, it will just be in the books. There has to be money and if that occurs consistently for a significant number of years, there will be an improvement in our health system indices, and the capacity of not just the health workforce but the national workforce and it will translate to economic prosperity for the country.

HIV/AIDS is one of your concerns in this institute. What’s the prevalence rate at present?

The prevalence of HIV in Nigeria is going down because the government has created an agency for HIV. The agency looks after treatment, and prevention; creating standards, ensuring drug availability, and being able to create access for HIV-positive individuals to where treatment is available. There is funding from donors added to what Nigeria could provide and I believe all of these have worked well for the country leading to the in new cases.

The HIV vaccine research is still on, it’s being tested as we speak. There is also a possibility that it will be successful one day and that will give the world the rest it deserves in terms of HIV but the burden in Nigeria is on the downward trend. For us as an institution, I believe the first case was diagnosed here. We also have a programme of treatment in our research clinic for HIV. We have treated over 25,000 individuals and we have also been involved in reducing mother-to-child transmission.

The rate is now less than one per cent. We have done quite a bit about it. We have a laboratory that determines HIV drug resistance and assists physicians in shaping the kind of drugs they can give to patients. We are certified for that by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Federal Ministry of Health. In the last five or six years we have been doing that.

We have done and are still doing a lot of research on HIV including medications and their effects, self-testing, efficiency, and efficacy of drugs being used to treat HIV, and many social science behavioural patterns in terms of HIV transmission, treatment, and others. We are still doing that.

Do you mean Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) when you talk about treatment of HIV?

Yes, that is what I’m talking about because there is no complete cure for now. So far it is still treat- ing and suppressing the virus to an undetectable level, something akin to what we do in controlling diabetes or hypertension. But there is hope that efforts in vaccine creation will come to fruition one day. And that will probably put an end to the scourge of the disease all over the world.

It’s your institute among those researching for the vaccine?

No, we are not part of it.

Has there been any favourable response in the trado-medical research as well?

We have received a lot of claims and we have tested a few but none has shown efficacy against the virus. Some seem to act like immune modulators, maybe supportive therapy to the HIV drugs but are not able to suppress the virus on their own. We continue to receive claims and when we see that anyone is promising we give it a trial; we haven’t seen any, even though we hear claims. It will be our joy to work on herbal medicine that can cure HIV or suppress the growth of the virus like the current drugs are doing, that will be a contribution to science.

Professor Maduike Ezeibe is one of those making such claims, have you invited him to put his drugs to test?

I don’t want to talk about him because we had that discussion and he brought his things to the Federal Ministry of Health and it was directed to be investigated and we gave our reports back to the people who sent us and he was part of the process. Ordinarily, he wouldn’t have been part but we didn’t want an argument that we didn’t do things the right way, so we brought him into the team. He didn’t do anything in particular, he just observed.

Why do many living with HIV/AIDS prefer NIMR for their drugs?

This is a research institute, so we continue to research how they can be treated better, and how they can assess their drugs when due. We did some research about two years back and we sent reminders to those who have clinical appointments not to for- get the date using SMS and phone calls. If you see someone who seems to be interested in you it’s just right for you to have confidence in that institute.

During COVID we created a home service for drug delivery. We had some carriers with motorcycles and they had to pay for it and they would come and we would dispatch the drugs through them. Some will take them to their houses, and some to a community pharmacy where the person can pick them up. Even though they can’t come out during the lockdown, they can still access the drugs, especially for those who can pay for the services. We also have a track for those who just want to see the doctor and go.

Tuberculosis is another serious disease in the country, what is the prevalence at the moment?

It’s still very high. The major problem is resistance. Multi-Drug Resistance Tuberculosis (MDR TB) is caused by TB bacteria that are resistant to at least isoniazid and rifampin, the two most potent TB drugs. TB is very dangerous, and it kills a lot of people. Aside from treating them and helping the states to identify them, we are a reference laboratory and we receive samples from the Southwestern part, especially Lagos, to help diagnose these TB cases and we also treat them. What we are doing now is to sequence the multidrug resistance drugs to look at the bacteria architecture and to see within the gene what is giving them the capacity to behave the way they are.

We can use that as part of processes either for drug development or prevention or for treatment opportunities. This is something we are doing with other teams in West Africa. The team is looking at TB, HIV, malaria, and others. We are working with them and we receive small donations which were sponsored by EDCTP or the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. At the end of that research, we will be able to accumulate some of these bacteria and determine their structure, and see how it is different from others so that we can treat it.

Does your institute collaborate with university dons in the country who are also into different fields of medical research?

We have created a situation where lecturers and professors in universities work here as adjunct researchers and they have opportunities to use our facilities and get a little funding. We have them around. But most importantly we have those universities, especially private universities where our own researchers are adjunct lecturers; they appoint them based on their contribution to science as professors. This has created a very seamless relationship between our institute and the schools.

Many of them send their students to have experiences here and a number of their Masters and PhD students who need our facilities have access to come in here and use them. The students come from many universities around the country. This is one of the significance of the contribution of this institute in the last few years.

Where do you see this institute in the next five years?

Given the need for the government to provide funding for research within the country, I see the institution playing a better role in capacity development. Future researchers can be trained better because there will be funding for that and then we see people all over the country and West Africans coming to these institutions to pick up skill acquisition and capacity building. It’s already happening. It wasn’t like that before and then international networking and collaborations.

Already, this is happening too. We haven’t been involved in clinical trials of major drugs and that is something I detected in the last few years. Now we have international bodies talking to us about participation in clinical trials. It’s an institution that will be more relevant in research focus and providing research reports to the nation in the area of policy support for the Federal Government to decide on new approaches, treating known diseases, or getting new approaches to treat known diseases.

We have developed the capacity to create diagnostic kits. What we want from the government is support. Not just improving our case detection but also the economic implications of these developed innovations both to the institution and to the country. We see an institution that will be big in this area and will readily be available to multi-nationals who are interested in such services. It will mean an improvement in funding for the institution.