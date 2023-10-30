Professor Nwabueze’s Death Leaves A Big Vacuum In Legal Profession’ – SANs

Two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), Dr Olisa Agbakoba and Amobi Nzelu, have expressed shock over the demise of the foremost legal icon, Professor Ben Nwabueze (SAN).

Speaking while reacting to the death of the senior lawyer, and pioneer Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Agbakoba, who described Professor Nwabueze as one of the world’s leading scholars on constitutional law and legal systems, argued that his academic prowess towered above all else.

According to Agbakoba, “Professor Nwabueze’s proclivity in producing ‘Tomes and Magnus opus’ on critically important legal questions confirms his status as Africa’s leading scholar on democracy, federalism, and constitutionalism.

“His critical thinking will be very badly missed, particularly by me and colleagues at the Professor Ben Nwabueze Centre for Constitutional Law.

“My deepest condolences to his family.”

On his part, Nzelu posited that the late Nwabueze was an instrument in the advent of law in Nigeria, with an addition that he was an enigma of the legal profession in the country.

While stating that the late Nwabueze was a brain to be reckoned with, Nzelu maintained that “He midwife the 1979 constitution alongside the likes of late Rotimi Williams (SAN).

“He has done well for his generation. The last man standing has gone finally. The book the man wrote will always speak for him.”

It would be recalled that Professor Ben Nwabueze died on Sunday at the age of 94.