Professor Avidime Assumes Duty As Kogi Poly Rector

The new Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Professor Salihu Sanusi Avidime, has officially assumed duty as the 8th substantive Rector of the institution.

The handover ceremony took place on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, at the Polytechnic Council Chamber, Lokoja.

In his remarks, Prof. Avidime expressed profound appreciation to the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo; the Chairman of the Governing Council, Barrister Sani Momoh Shaibu; and the outgoing Rector, Professor Salisu Ogbo Usman, for the successes recorded in the institution.

He pledged to consolidate the existing achievements and further advance the Polytechnic’s development.

The new Rector cautioned against rumour-mongering, gossip, and other counterproductive tendencies that could hinder progress, assuring staff and students of his commitment to building on the institution’s established legacies.

Earlier, the outgoing Rector, Professor Salisu Ogbo Usman, expressed gratitude to His Excellency, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, for the confidence reposed in him during his tenure and for his appointment as Rector.

He also appreciated the Governor for appointing him as the 6th Vice-Chancellor of Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba.

Prof. Usman noted that with the unwavering support of the State Government, the Governing Council, staff, and students, he was able to build confidence, restore order, and reposition the Polytechnic for sustainable development.

The Chairman of the Governing Council, Barrister Sani Momoh Shaibu, urged both the outgoing and incoming Rectors to ensure they leave their respective institutions better than they met them.

He wished them success in their new assignments and assured the incoming Rector of the Council’s continued cooperation and maximum support.

Dignitaries present at the ceremony included Professor Ibrahim Shaibu and Professor Ohiani Bello from Nasarawa State University, Keffi; principal officers; members of the Management and Academic Board; staff; students; friends; and other well-wishers.