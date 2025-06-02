Professionals Raise Concerns Over Ban On Solar Panel Importation

Share

Professionals in solar energy industry have urged the Federal Government not to go ahead with the information that it has banned the importation of solar panels.

They stated that such a decision at this stage of the country’s solar energy evolution would be detrimental. They urged the government to have a second look at the policy, adding that though Nigeria being self-reliant in solar production is very important, it must be done at the right time and where harm will not be inflicted on the nation.

The professionals are: Head of Communications, Salpha Energy, Adeyemi Abisoye; Senior Business Development Associate, Nigeria Solar System, Aanuoluwapo Sesan-Emmanuel, and Mayowa Shobo.

They spoke to New Telegraph over the weekend on the sidelines of a webinar titled: “Penny Wise or Pound Foolish? Assessing Nigeria’s Solar Panel Import ban.”

Aanuoluwapo said the Federal Government proposed ban on solar panel imports, while aiming to boost local manufacturing, actually presented a very complex issue, some of which if not properly planned would actually affect the country in the long run.

She stated that there were good sides to it, if well planned. She, however, warned that the good side was higher than the bad side if it is properly planned and implemented. She said one of the good sides was job creation.

Share