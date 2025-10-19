Professionalism, Ethical Conduct Sacrosanct – SEC Tells Stockbrokers

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has emphasized that professionalism and ethical conduct remain sacrosanct in the Nigerian capital market, urging stockbrokers to uphold integrity, transparency, and accountability in their dealings.

Director-General of the SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, made this call at the 29th Annual Conference of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) held in Abuja.

He noted that sustaining investor confidence requires intermediaries to demonstrate the highest standards of honesty and competence.

Agama said the theme of this year’s conference, “Capital Markets in a Digital, Ethical, Sustainable Era: Pathways for Economic Transformation,” reflects the ongoing global transition where technology drives innovation, ethics anchors trust, and sustainability defines the future of finance.

“These three dimensions, digitalization, ethics, and sustainability are not separate pillars; they form the foundation of a modern, inclusive, and resilient capital market,” he said.

According to him, technological innovation continues to reshape global capital markets, with digital platforms, blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics redefining how capital is raised, invested, and supervised.

Agama disclosed that the Commission has embraced digital transformation as an opportunity to enhance efficiency, transparency, and investor protection, noting that ongoing efforts to strengthen market surveillance systems, automate regulatory processes, and adopt risk-based supervision frameworks are part of positioning Nigeria’s capital market for the realities of a digital economy.

“We are also actively engaging with stakeholders, including the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, to deepen digital literacy and capacity building across the market. As technology evolves, so must our skills, ethics, and commitment to fairness and professionalism,” he added.

The SEC boss stressed that innovation must be underpinned by strong ethical foundations, warning that “no amount of innovation can replace the foundational importance of ethics.”

He commended the CIS for its role in setting professional standards and upholding a code of ethics that continues to define the stockbroking profession.

“As regulators, we continue to emphasize that professionalism and ethical conduct are non-negotiable. Together, the SEC and CIS must continue to strengthen ethics education, continuous professional development, and disciplinary frameworks to ensure that the market remains a place of trust,” Agama stated.