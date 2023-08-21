Professionalism: ADVAN partners academic institutions

To ensure professionalism in its operation, The Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) has embarked on a pioneering partnership with prominent business schools and higher education institutions in Nigeria. The partnership is also to reshape the landscape of marketing education. According to ADVAN, this landmark initiative seeks to bridge the gap between perception and reality in the field of marketing, enhance marketing students’ employability and advocate for contemporary and value-driven curricula, aligning academic learning with the dynamic needs of the industry. ADVAN said the collaboration aimed to achieve key objectives including enhanced employability by dispelling myths and providing students with real-world insights as well as equipping them with practical skills.

This is to boost their employability in the competitive job market; promote the integration of value-based and relevant curricula in higher education institutions, ensure that students receive education aligned with the demands of the ever-evolving marketing industry and cultivating marketing careers that contribute to organisational sustainability and growth, shaping the next generation of marketing leaders.

The inaugural edition of this collaborative initiative is scheduled for Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the prestigious University of Lagos (UNILAG). It is to be hosted at the Tayo Adenirokun Hall within the Faculty of Management Sciences. The event will cater to the postgraduate students of the Lagos Department of Business, featuring engaging discussions and insights. Notable industry figures and thought leaders are slated to speak at the event as keynote speakers, including Osamede Uwabanmwen, President of ADVAN; Dr. Omotola Bamigbaiye-Elatuyi, Marketing Director, Sub Saharan Africa, Pladis Global; Prof. Bolajoko Nkemdinin Dixon-Ogbechi, distinguished Professor of Marketing & Decision Sciences, as well as the Head of the Department of Business Administration at the University of Lagos. ADVAN, being a thought leader in marketing and marketing communications, acknowledges its pivotal role in ensuring the sustainability of the marketing profession and practice within Nigeria.

As a recognised leader in the marketing and marketing communications ecosystem, ADVAN views this collaboration as a crucial step towards ensuring the sustainability of the marketing profession and practice in Nigeria. ADVAN is the only national body for ‘advertisers’ i.e. client side organizations that engage in high level marketing activities to build their brands. The association was founded in 1992, to advance the interest of the marketing Industry in Nigeria by spearheading and ensuring global best practices as well as facilitating collaborative partnerships with relevant stakeholders. Today, ADVAN is a strong voice of over 100 0f the biggest organizations in Nigeria, representing over 300 brands with an annual marketing spend of well over N300 billion.