Professionalism, Accountability, Community Partnership My Policing Objectives – Ag IGP

…says not time to be congratulated

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, has identified professionalism and Modernisation, Accountability and integrity, community partnership, and Public Trust as the main thrusts of his leadership.

The 23rd indigenous IGP made this disclosure on Wednesday shortly after taking over from his predecessor, Kayode Egbetokun, at a brief ceremony held at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

In his speech, the former AIG, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon, Lagos, said it was not the time for him to be congratulated, considering the burden of office of the police chief.

He, however, assured that with the support of officers and personnel of the Force, he will not only meet citizens’ expectations, but surpass them.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for considering him for the appointment, promising not to disappoint him.

He said: “I want to thank you for the great confidence reposed in me by appointing me as the 23rd indigenous Inspector General of Police.

“This is a confidence I will neither squander nor take lightly. I am committed to nurturing and upholding it until it fully aligns with the expectations of His Excellency and the aspirations of Nigerians- ensuring the protection of lives and property of every law-abiding citizen and all residents across the country.

“I am indeed humbled and greatly appreciative of the torrents of congratulatory messages I have received from within and outside Nigeria since the announcement of my appointment as the acting Inspector-General of Police by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“However, I am of the strong opinion that it is not yet time for me to be congratulated. It is not yet time because a heavy burden has been placed on my shoulders and those of my colleagues.

“It is not yet time because I know the expectations are very high. It is not yet time because I know we should not only meet the expectations, but strive to surpass them.”

On his policing agenda, the former FCT CP disclosed: “My tenure will therefore be built on three clear commitments.

Professionalism and Modernisation

We will move this Service decisively into the modern era. Intelligence-led policing, forensic investigation, digital tools, and evidence-based practice will define how we work. Not intimidation, not shortcuts, not the abuse of authority.

And we will invest in the people who do this work. A well-trained officer, properly equipped and genuinely valued, is the most powerful crime-fighting instrument this Service possesses.

“Accountability and Integrity

I will say this plainly, so there is no confusion: the days of impunity are over. The badge is a symbol of public trust. Anyone who treats it otherwise will face the full consequences of our disciplinary processes.

This applies at every rank, without exception, including those closest to me. I will not ask the public to trust a Service that does not first hold itself accountable. We will strengthen our internal oversight mechanisms, make our processes more transparent, and mean what we say when we speak of the rule of law.

“Community Partnership and Public Trust. No police service in the world has ever achieved lasting public safety by operating against its communities rather than within them. We will go to the people.

To the markets, the town halls, the schools, the informal settlements. Not to lecture, but to listen. Community policing is not a programme. It is a philosophy, and it will become the heartbeat of how this Service operates”.

He charged officers thus: “I will demand the best from you, because the people we serve deserve nothing less. Integrity. Compassion. Courage. These are not optional qualities.

“They are the job. But I make you this promise in return: I will fight for your welfare, your dignity, and the conditions you need to serve effectively. You will not be asked to perform miracles with nothing. Leadership in this Service, from this day forward, must be visible, accountable, and worthy of being followed”.

To the Citizens, he said: “I ask for one thing above all else. Your partnership. Report crime. Engage with your local officers. Hold us accountable when we fall short, and encourage us when we get it right. We are not your adversaries. We are your neighbours in uniform, and your safety is the only measure by which our success should be judged”.