Professional Misconduct: Group Asks NBA To Sanction Kanu’s Lawyer, Ejimakor

A rights group, Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence (CAIDOV) has called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to take immediate disciplinary action against Mr. Aloy Ejimakor, counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for alleged professional misconduct relating to his participation in the recent “Free Nnamdi Kanu” protest in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the group’s Executive Director, Comrade Gbenga Soloki, CAIDOV condemned the lawyer’s appearance and participation at the protest ground, describing it as a clear breach of professional ethics and a violation of the Rules of Professional Conduct (RPC) for Legal Practitioners 2023, particularly Rule 33, which deals with subjudice statements.

According to the group, Rule 33 of the RPC indicated that; “A lawyer or law firm engaged in or associated with the prosecution or defence of a criminal matter, or associated with a civil action shall not, while litigation is anticipated or pending in the matter, make or participate in making any extra-judicial statement that is calculated to prejudice or interfere with, or is reasonably capable of prejudicing or interfering with, the fair trial of the matter or the judgement or sentence”.

CAIDOV stated that by joining a public protest concerning a case he is directly handling, Ejimakor acted in a manner that could influence public perception and potentially compromise the impartiality of the court.

“The law expects that lawyers argue their cases in court, not on the streets, in protest grounds, or on media platforms. Mr Ejimakor’s participation in the protest is tantamount to trying to sway public opinion and, by extension, the court’s view on a matter still under adjudication,” the statement reads.

The group further emphasised that the legal profession demands discipline, restraint, and respect for judicial processes, warning that “emotions must never override ethics.”

“This act by Mr Ejimakor amounts to professional misconduct. The law is not emotional, and every lawyer is bound by its standards, regardless of who their client is”, the group added.

CAIDOV consequently urged law enforcement agencies to investigate the lawyer’s actions to determine if his involvement in the protest constituted a breach of national security or contempt of court.

Similarly, the group called on the Nigerian Bar Association’s Disciplinary Committee to review Ejimakor’s conduct and impose appropriate sanctions to preserve the integrity and credibility of the legal profession.

“Mr Ejimakor made a very big mistake by publicly protesting for a client in a case he is handling. The NBA must take swift disciplinary measures to send a clear message that professional ethics cannot be compromised,” CAIDOV said.