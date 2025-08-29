Professional Group Empowers Over 2,600 MSME Food Vendors

Nestlé Professional, the Out-of-Home business arm of Nestlé Nigeria says it has empowered more than 2600 food vendors in 11 states since the inauguration of its Business of Food workshop series. A statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos said that the company had extended its investment into Bauchi State where it empowered 250 food vendors, canteen operators and caterers.

It said that empowerment which was in its 11th Edition, took place in Bauchi State in partnership with the Bauchi State Association of Caterers and Food Vendors. It said that it taught the participants vital culinary and business skills to enable them thrive in Nigeria’s growing food service sector.

Now in its 11th Edition, the Business of Food workshop is Nestlé Professional’s platform for empowering micro, small, and medium-scale food vendors with the skills and confidence to run profitable, sustainable businesses. “It also ensures that these vendors serve meals that are both nutritious and prepared to the highest hygiene standards.

“Designed in response to the challenges faced by operators in Nigeria’s vibrant but highly competitive food service sector, the programme blends hands-on culinary training, business management insights and peer-to-peer networking,” the statement said.

The company noted that since the inauguration of the workshop series, it had reached more than 2,600 food vendors in 11 states. It said it had helped the vendors enhance their menus, grow customer loyalty, and improve their livelihoods. Reiterating Nestlé’s stance in empowering catering businesses, Mr Ibraheem Awelenje, Business Manager at Nestlé Professional Nigeria, shared the vision behind the initiative.

“Our goal is to see food vendors in Nigeria not just survive but thrive. Bauchi’s food entrepreneurs are deeply rooted intradition, yet eager to innovate, and this excites us. “By connecting them with practical skills, new ideas, and a network of peers, we are investing in businesses that feed families, create jobs, and preserve our rich culinary heritage.

“This is how we make more possible, one vendor, one community at a time. “At Nestlé, our purpose is to unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. “Business of Food is one of the many ways we bring that purpose to life,” Awelenje said.

He explained that the workshop featured practical sessions on menu planning, hygiene, pricing, customer service and food styling. Attendees, it said, also benefited from a live masterclass led by renowned Nigerian chef, Chef Paulina, who demonstrated elevated approaches to beloved local dishes such as Dafadukan Shinkafa Da Awara.