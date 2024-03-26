Professional Body Adopts Ilera Eko For Members

The Lagos Council of the Association of Private Practising Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN) has reiterated their resolve to stick to the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme (LSHIS) as the official Health Management Organisation for its members.

The Chairman of the Lagos arm of APPSN, Surveyor I.G.R Adaranijo, made this known recently at the association’s Annual General Meeting cum Luncheon, held at the Academy Guest House & Events Center, Agidingbi, Ikeja, themed: “Sustainable Financial Solutions & Understanding Financial Literacy As A Private Practitioner”

In line with its welfare plans for members for its 2-year tenure, the current leadership of the group led by Adaranijo had facilitated the adoption of the LHIS, also known as “Ilera Eko” as the official HMO.

At the event which was attended by representatives of Executives of other states of the federation, both the Chairman and Secretary of the group encouraged members to take advantage of the Lagos-owned health insurance Scheme. Adding that an online platform has been provided to aid a hitch-free registration exercise.

During the Luncheon, which commenced immediately after the group’s AGM, Keynote speaker, Mr. Omoniyi Shiwoku (FCA), said that the need for Financial prudence, hands-on basic bookkeeping skills, honesty, strict adherence to ethical standards and continued exposure to and acquisition of evolving business management skills are key to the survival of the business of surveying.

He further explained that the pursuit of Financial stability is not only a product of fiscal prudence but also involves an unflinching commitment to long-term viability and resilience.

Earlier in his welcome address during the Luncheon, the group’s AGM, Surveyors Adaranijo said the theme of the event underscores the critical importance of the need for Surveyors, like other professionals, to equip themselves with knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the complexity of Financial management.

Giving an account of the Adaranijo-led Executive body for the first year, the Secretary of the group, Surv. Aliu Samuel Ogbokhafe said the aim of the APPSN is to uphold ethical standards in private surveying practice, this, he stated, has been their main focus as a member of the Ethics Committee of the Lagos State branch of the National Institute of Surveying.