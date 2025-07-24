Prof. Yilwatda Appointed New APC Nat’l Chairman

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has been confirmed as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His appointment was officially ratified on Thursday during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling party held in Abuja.

Prof. Yilwatda succeeds Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who resigned from the position in June, citing health-related concerns.

Following Ganduje’s resignation, Ali Bukar Dalori, the Deputy National Chairman (North), stepped in as acting chairman.

Prior to today’s announcement, many party stakeholders had anticipated that NEC would formally confirm Dalori and grant him a mandate to organize a National Convention for the election of a substantive chairman.

However, the leadership opted for a direct appointment, signaling a strategic shift in party management ahead of upcoming political cycles.

Prof. Yilwatda brings to the role a wealth of experience from both academic and public service sectors, and is expected to steer the APC through its next phase of consolidation and political strategy.