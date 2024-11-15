Prof Timehin Urges Muslims To Marry Religious Ones In Their Faith

Share

Professor Shaheed Timehin have urged women and men who are of the age of getting married to always look out for a religious one among the Muslims to marry and live a good life. Sheik said men and women should always look out for a religious wife and husband to marry, not beautiful lady or Money.

Professor Timehin made this disclosure over the weekend at Mowe, Ogun State during the Maolid Nabbiy celebration of Daarus Sa’aadah War- Rashaad Li Taleem Li Araby Islamiy in conjunction with Aduanigba Daarus Alasalatu of Nigeria (ADDASAN with a Theme: ‘ Who is Prophet Muhammad in Marriage Life.?

What we are doing here today is not exceptional, because the celebration of prophet Muhammad’s birthday started from Turkey. The teaching of prophet Muhammad about marriage started when a woman decided on the type of man he wanted to marry, this is also applicable to the men too.

Majority of women who are supposed to marry the right man, such a person have been distracted by her parents by telling her to bring a rich man as husband, leaving behind a religious one.

According to Sheik Timehin, another problem from most parents now is asking their son’s and daughters to marry from their home town.

He said: “This trend has made a lot men and ladies loose the best wife or husband they were supposed to marry, Prophet Muhammad as taught us everything about life. “The prophet of Allah said when a religious man came to ask daughter’s hand in marriage give it to such a person.

Prophet Muhammad never talked about town where you came from. When Allah wanted to create us he called us to ask us where he should create us to, those of us from Iwo, Ibadan, Abeokuta and Ilorin we only found ourselves in those places.

“If Allah had asked us where we wanted to be created to, I believe majority of us will not pick Nigeria. For someone who claimed to be from Ilorin cannot never say where is forefathers came from, we all moved from one place to where we found ourselves today. Why are will discriminating about who our daughters or son should marry.

“Every town has good and bad people,being a good person doesn’t have a particular town. Also being a bad person doesn’t have its own town, Prophet Muhammad is from the Arab, they would have been the best in tribe, but they are the wicked.

Because of their wickedness that was why Allah created prophet Muhammad from among them in order to strengthen them and teach them to the right path.

“As a result of this, as a parent let always pray for a blessed husband or wife for our children, people marry because of beauty, money, family background, but the most important aspect of it is that we should marry because of religion of Allah. So as to give our children best life compared to what we are witnessing today in most homes.

“Prophet Muhammad said my followers should marry because of religion of Allah and good character, Prophet Muhammad said whoever that marry because of wealth Allah will not bless such a person, also whoever that married because of beauty such a person Allah will not increase her beauty.

Whoever that married because of the religion of Allah, probably to worship Allah, Allah will bless such a person.” He further said Allah will be place bless with such a man who married because of the religion of Allah that’s Muslims.

“Prophet Muhammad warn us to stay away from a dirty women, unfortunately, majority of male children today marry ladies with huge front and back, even when Islamic cleric approaches such a man to introduce to him a lady who is religious, the first thing he will ask you is if the lady in question has front and back. Prophet Muhammad taught us to always marry a good woman, especially the one who is religious.

“Everyone men should learn how to relate with their wives. As a man you cannot know your wife or husband enough except when you started living together as husband and wife. The Nikkah for woman is a certificate of school of life.

It is when you become husband and wife before know each other well. When its comes to marriage issues everyone has one or two things to say in marriage journey.

“What keeps marriage going is prayer, ignoring each other mistakes, but some times, love and mercy always have accident.

Also, love sometimes increased and decreased. When love had accident, Allah said it’s only through Mercy that such issues will be resolved. Intending couples should always seek Allah’s consent before getting married.There is no way husband and wife will not have misunderstanding.

It is the responsibility of husband to take care of their wives.” He added that men who don’t take care of their wives, children are calling for the wrath of Allah on themselves.

“The best money any man can spend is the money spent on his wife, children, family members and in the cause of Allah.

There are sin you sin that prayer cannot resolve except the money spent on your wife and if a man goes out in the morning for work to feed his wife and children and come back tired at night Allah will forgive such a person his sins.

“Also, if a man allow is wife to take care of the responsibility he is supposed to shoulder such a man is inviting curse on himself. It is forbidden to allow woman to take responsibility at home.

Prophet Muhammad urge us to take care of our wives and children. Women always go about with two containers one is light and the other is fire, it’s you as the husband that will demand what you want between the two. However,.Women are urged to take care of their husband as well.

Because after Allah it’s your husband. As you are told that the paradise of the children is under the feet of his parents so also the paradise of a wife is under the feet of his husband, Prophet Muhammad also said any woman who open her cloth for another who is not her husband such a woman will bear the burden of all dead women, and such a woman all good deed will not be accepted by Allah, except if she seeks forgives from Allah.

“Women who also compared their husband with another man, such is not good. Also don’t put a burden your husband cannot bear on him. Whoever doesn’t that such a woman will be punished by Allah.

There also some women who rubbish their husband because he is no longer rich such a woman Allah will destroy everything is doing and such a woman will be raised on the day of judgement and be punish with the type of punishment of Pharaoh. What men deserve from women is submission and respect always.”

