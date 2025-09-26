Prof Timehin Urges Muslims To Have Conflict Resolution In Mosques To Settle Marital Discords

Professor Saheed Timehin has urged Muslims to established conflict resolution unit in the mosque to settle marital disputes between couples who are fighting. He said the conflict resolution unit in the mosque will settled minor and major issues between couples that sometimes lead to divorce.

The Prof of Foreign language department made this known on Sunday September 21, at Maolid Nabbiy, Atala Mowe, Ogun State. With a Theme: “Marital Discord Causes and Solution.

“Its necessary that couples have misunderstanding in their marriage. He said Allah who created knows that two people cannot be in the same place without them having misunderstanding let alone couples.What causes crisis in marriage sometimes is communication barrier and lack of understanding on issues.

With the establishment of conflict resolution in Mosque will go a long way in settling marital discord between couples and restores happiness and love back into such a family, its important we have it.

“Some of the causes of marital discord is that both couples are not from the same parents, both husband and wife were not train by same parents in that case they can never be the same in thought.

“Prophet Muhammad said one of the best work that’s better than fasting, observing solat and giving alms is the settling of dispute between people, he said its beneficial for Muslims that’s why conflict resolution is important in the mosque.

“It’s important that conflict resolution is establish to settle crisis between couples, because there is a tendency that there is going to be a misunderstanding between couples in marriage. Prophet Muhammad urge Muslims husband not to hate her wife, its bond for couples to fight and settled it.

“What marriage is all about is forgiveness, because its bound that as a couple there will be issue. What prophet Muhammad always emphasis in marriage is the fear of Allah, husband and wife and the intending couples should always remember Allah in whatever they are doing and make the fear of Allah the foundation of their marriage at the start and throughout their life.”

Alhaji Ibrahim Adisa, Chairman board of trustee of Daarus Sa’aadah War- Rashaad Li-Taleem Araby WaliIslamiy (DASWA) said the first Maolid Nabbiy was dated back to year 2003 when the first Maolid Nabbiy was celebrated as a group.ce Since then it’s has been a yearly event and we thank Allah for sharing us till now.

“The celebration of prophet Muhammad birthday is not new innovation and doesn’t any way contradict Islamic principles of Islam and doctrine, If Moulid Nabiy is being practiced in here is to gather Muslims together to educate the Muslims about their religion and to raise fund for the propagation of Islam in our community.

“I believe what we are doing we are going to get the reward.We invited you to educate people more about Islam, Islam is facing a lot of challenges because of lack of understanding of the religion of Islam.

Some Islamic scholars now used social media to tarnish the image of the religion, by making utterances that’s inimical to the religion it’s and displaying festish objects on the social media platforms.” An aspirant into the house representative, honourable Asimiyu Adio was turban as the Baba Adini of Aduanigba Daarus Sa’aadah Alasalatu of Nigeria (ADDASAN) during the celebration.

Adio appreciate the title bestow on him and promise to never to let them down and promise to promote Islam in whatever situation he found himself and promise to project the group well. Sheik Sulaimon Adigun who is the chief host thanks everyone who grace the Maolid Nabbiy celebration and pray Allah spare us to celebrate more of it every year in happiness.