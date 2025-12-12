Prof Timehin Seeks Ethical Disagreement Among Muslim Scholars

…as Imam decries poverty among Ulamas

Professor Saheed Timehin, has called on Muslims scholars and their followers to uphold the Islamic ethics of disagreement, especially in the age of social media where unhealthy exchanges are becoming rampant.

The Lagos State University professor, who was also one of the guest speakers at a Training and Enhancement Workshop for Imams across Lagos State, organised by the Council of Imams and Ulamas, under the leadership of the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Engr. Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abu-Nola, in collaboration with the Ibile Muslim Community and Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation.

Prof Timehin decried the growing trend of scholars attacking one another online, noting that debates often degenerate into personal insults rather than constructive discourse. “There is nothing wrong in disagreeing with someone’s opinion, but it must be done ethically. Disagreement should be based on truth, conducted with respect and decorum. Let it be clear that you’re addressing the issue, not attacking the individual.”

The varsity lecturer added that such un-Islamic behaviour not only disrespects the tradition of scholarly engagement but also encourages youth to ridicule and insult one another based on affiliations to particular scholars or schools of thought. Prof. Timehin reminded participants that even the companions of the Prophet (SAW) and early scholars disagreed, but always with mutual respect and dignity. “You can disagree with me, but don’t destroy my humanity,” he concluded.

The Chief Superintendent of Police, who is also the Imam of Zone 2, Command, Onikan, Lagos, raised the concerns over the rising poverty levels among Muslim scholars, warning that the economic vulnerability of Imams is contributing to insecurity in some communities.

CSP Muhammad Jamiu emphasized the urgent need to empower religious leaders economically so they can serve as effective bridges between the government and the grassroots. According to him, “The mosque belongs to Allah, but it cannot feed the Imam. If an Imam has a sustainable source of income, even a small business he can support his family and contribute positively to society.”

He lamented that poverty has pushed some Imams into various forms of crime, including ritual killings and fraud. “When we investigate, we find that their involvement is largely driven by hunger and desperation.” He urged the government and well-meaning individuals to tackle the root causes of clerical poverty, stressing that doing so will help curb crime and strengthen the moral fabric of society.

“We must address this holistically if we want a crimefree community,” he concluded. However, one of the highlights of the workshop was a health talk delivered by medical expert Dr. Umar Sanda, who raised critical awareness about the dangers of “silent killers” diseases that progress quietly without noticeable symptoms until significant damage has occurred.

Speaking on the topic “Silent Killers — Awareness, Prevention, and Control”, Dr. Sanda explained that these conditions are responsible for many sudden deaths often described with the phrase, “he was fine yesterday, and gone today.”

He mentioned several examples of such conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes, certain cancers, kidney disease, hepatitis B and C, heart disease, and glaucoma, saying that they often show little to no early symptoms, making them especially dangerous.