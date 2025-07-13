Prof Pat Utomi: Nigeria Doesn’t Need 80-year-old As President

Prof Pat Okedinachi Utomi is a Political-Economist and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2007 presidential election. He was with Mr. Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election and is currently part of the discussion for the newly launched coalition. In this interview with GEOFFREY EKENNA, he says political parties should go beyond winning elections but set ideas and principles that guides, their members

Perhaps, let me start by asking you that it is barely halfway into the president’s first four years and there’s so much politics in the air, as if the election is next year.

It’s incredible. One of the biggest problems with Nigeria is what I would like to call the triumph of politics. Everything is about politics. Governing is an aside. Everything! Not only is Nigeria suffering from this obsession with politics but obsession with primitive politics.

The political class is so distracted that it is impossible for them to think about the problems and not to think of solving them. Campaigns for 2027 started in 2024. Yeah, and I asked did we finish the recovery from 2023 and 2027 started? No country can make progress if that is the culture. So, we need a new culture of politics in which we really understand politics as a path to governance. But because the structures of political parties are primarily focused on winning elections, I was going to say winning elections, but it’s also a lie talking about elections in Nigeria because we’ve not had elections in Nigeria. It is cornering elections to use the appropriate word.

Why corner elections?

I can prove every election we’ve had since 1999 was a fraud, every. I’m touching this or that; all of them. I can prove that they were frauds. What that does to legitimacy is another matter altogether.

You know, the Afrobarometer continues to show that Africans across the board, particularly Nigerians, desire democracy; they want democracy. But all are in agreement that what they have is not democracy. So, how will Civil Society, Social structure deal with this huge problem?

The result is on the tenure elongations we see all around the continent; the return of coups because when politicians don’t allow democratic change, they make an option of violent change. So, we see coups everywhere coming back to the continent. So, the place is taken over by coups and rumours of coups, which just makes development difficult.

But some people argue that these coups have external influences, a fallout of possibly Russia, U.S and China’s battle for Africa.

You cannot rule out that some external references can play. So, the conditions create the demands for coups. Let’s take a simple example. For decades, sitting at arm’s length from the most powerful country in the world; a small Island country called Cuba. There was nothing in the power of American Intelligence and raw military power and all of that they didn’t do to get rid of Fidel Castro. But it didn’t succeed. So, it tells you that there has to be serious internal dissension for the external influence to have consumers. How African leaders can get an understanding that only good governance can advance the common good of the people and ensure that the place makes progress, really is a challenge that we face.

Okay, Prof, let’s look at the newest baby in time, the Coalition. I’m sure it took part of your time this week.

Yeah, unfortunately, I was supposed to be there but I came back from Enugu and I have been unwell since then. Yeah, there were developments. I think first of all, it is important to put things in context. Yes. I know that given the partisan nature and shape, you see different things, funny things back and forth.

And people, who have no shame. I don’t understand. Even APC people are reacting seriously to the coalition. I think a certain shamelessness has entered Nigerian politics. Well, there’s dignity in at least silence, people think to show presence or loyalty, even opposition politicians want to get together. Ignore them or wait for their policies, get alternative policies and say their policies don’t make sense. Why are these people reacting to a group of politicians that want to get together? It’s not them. The fact that they’re getting together, APC itself came from exactly the same kind of process. Is it that they don’t think? Or, is it that they feel that they want to talk?

Maybe, to calm the nerves of their boss; to make him happy?

Yeah, I think that’s what they do. This is a problem of one-man rule. Everybody is playing who would look best before the boss. I think opposition politicians for whatever it is, should be lauded for knowing that coming together is a good thing for democracy. Nigerian politics has always been too fragmented. The more you can create two, three strong political parties, the better for democracy. I mean, look, Elon Musk disagrees with the budget proposal, and he says if it passes, the next day, he would create an America Party. If that’s the last thing he does, he will float the American Party. I’m not insulting here. He said that every Republican he backed campaigned on cutting down government expenditure. Whoever votes for this budget, he will target them and make sure they don’t win the next primaries.

Have you seen anybody going around insulting him and shouting up and down? Because that is democracy! This is the idea you stood for. They have reneged on their promise. Well, I’m sorry you would be reminded even of somebody who backed you, you say, he will make sure you don’t get re-elected. So, our democracy is so primitive, which is why I don’t know how to engage with it anymore. This is primitive. Anyhow, I do have some words for the process. In principle, I support the idea. If we could find one more party in a three-way concept, I will be pleased. But I’m getting tired. I’m getting old. And I’m about to retire.

The thing is we need a model political party that is not just about winning elections. I received a copy of speeches, a collection of Bamanga Tukur’s speeches- a book. I received it last week and I was trying to read through. One particular speech that interested me was Bamanga Tukur warning the PDP more than 20 years ago or whatever the year it was, that it must avoid the danger of becoming just an election going/winning machine. Unfortunately, for us, Nigerian politics has become mainly machine politics. So, that’s why in power, they don’t have any sense of direction.

And that is the same allegation that is being leveled against this coalition. That their sole aim appears to be to sack Tinubu. They haven’t told Nigerians what they are coming to do…

Although the difference is that one or two of the individuals who are in the coalition have already built what they’re up to. What do they want to do? What it seems is that they are leaving it for the candidate, whoever he is to unfold. What is he coming to do? But my view is that the party itself should determine what it wants to be. How it wants to serve Nigerians. And this is how it was to serve Nigerians. It should determine how they hold in check, whoever their candidate is. That is the danger of what happened to Buhari and of course, to Bola Tinubu. Nobody can talk to the other.

In both Igbo and Yoruba, there are names for persons nobody can talk to. What has happened to the process of naming presidential candidates in the current Republic is that the people will emerge, in those colours and nobody shares the collectiveness of the responsibility – completely different from what happened under the NPN. Yes, the late Shehu Shagari was president, but there was a very significant NPN Caucus that was very influential- the NPN chairman and his other co-leaders. What happened was that there was a certain level of collective responsibility. And what I’ve said to the opposition people in every meeting I’ve been to is that the next person, who is the president, must not be almighty. It has to be someone collectively accountable to a leadership group.

Setting up a structure by that leadership group is one of the things that the political party needs to do; setting up the values of your party is one of the things that party needs to do. Setting up the ideas of how the body solves problems or what in America, they call party planks is part of what; then, when all these are clear, then, significant resources need to be invested in educating everybody that seeks to pass through that party. In effect, socialising them into these ideas and these values. That way, you can then hold them to account, whether or not in the position as they hold, they live up to those ideas. So, just announcing that you are about to mount an opposition to this person or that person is not a political party. So, this is what I am hoping that they will be sensitive to.

Okay, how do you resolve the Atiku, Peter Obi question in that coalition because that is the Elephant in the room?

I think we need to focus on principles rather than arbitrariness. The problem should be easy to resolve. There are a number of principles that are out there at play. On personal principle; this is personal. Now, I don’t think an 80-year-old man should be president of Nigeria. I will turn 70 in February next year. I’ve already ruled myself out. That at 70, I’m too old; I will not accept a cabinet position. I will not. So, if you are 80 and you are out there, in my personal value system, something is wrong.

Secondly, I think that there’s a general principle. For good or for bad. Maybe, we will change it soon. But, at least, until it is changed, one or two cycles have passed. I suspect the Presidency stays in the South for another four years. So, that could be a principle amongst the issues that are at play. I also think that if you consider that the median population of Nigeria, literally is 19 years old, it is imperative that we listen to those in that age bracket about what they want to see in their leader. And then, we come to make a decision based on objective wholly of what those people say. I don’t know what it will say or they will say. But let us not for whatever reason presume it will be this way or that way

But, would you consider it a mistake like some Southern Governors are saying, if this ticket goes back to the North?

In the general principle thing, that is covered there. I’m saying that if you follow that principle, that it should stay in the South. When my people came to drag me out to run for governorship in Delta, part of the reasons they gave was that the incumbent, Ifeanyi Okowa was from Delta North and it would not be right to bring somebody from Delta Central, for instance, to come and take him on. So, for us to get rid of Okowa, they needed someone like me from Delta North to come and challenge him. That made sense to me and still makes to me till this date.

I mean, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is my friend. I wished that he won in 2007, even when I was a candidate. Because I knew that we could influence him to do the right thing. But the circumstances have changed from 2007 to today. And I think that it would be more dignifying if he retires. So, if I, more than 10 years younger, have chosen to do so, I think it should be proper that he does that.

How difficult or how easy is it to defeat Bola Tinubu, with what is on the ground? Mallam El Rufai, said that by his statistics, 91 per cent of Nigerians don’t approve of Tinubu. Do you think that should be taken seriously?

I have not carried out any polls myself. So, I don’t know what the numbers are. But I know that many Nigerians are highly dissatisfied with the way their world is. And that is usually what politicians play on in elections. I think, however, that we should not be focusing on the person of Bola Tinubu but that we should be focusing on the state of the nation. And how is the Nigerian reality now? Inadequate we need a new order. And the new order might mean having a completely different mindset for those in position in the country. If we don’t get any new orders, I’m not sure how long Nigeria will look like this. Like I said, I have lived abroad for two years now. Lot of Nigerians had hoped in 2022 that Nigeria could be on the path of redemption. They were getting ready to come and invest here. And you know now, you’re running into those Nigerians and they say to you, ‘look. Nigeria is over.’ What’s the point? And yeah, so that was a point. Finally, I spent so much time in the last one year trying to pursue people that Nigeria was redeemable. They have moved on, saying Nigeria is over. It’s finished. Nothing to do. They have started making their investments in America and forgot the hope of going back to Nigeria. But I think that we can change that.

Okay, let’s look at the two years of President Bola Tinubu. He started in 2023. There’s insecurity all over the place. The economy is tottering and all the rest of it. Yet, Nigerian society is laced with heavy politics. People are drifting from one party to the other. How do you see just two years of presidency and heavy politics?

The heavy emphasis on government by propaganda has been a big challenge from day one. There was more emphasis on propaganda than anything else. So, it takes away from the public’s sphere of rational conversation. And the Best definition of Democracy in modern times, I guess, is the one that comes from a German Philosopher, Jurgen Habermas, which is that it is an arena of rational public conversation where the marketplace of ideas places options before leaders. Propaganda, emphasis of emotions, whether it’s ethnic or religious; any form of hate exploring is ticking away the possibilities of democracy from Nigeria.

I feel quite disturbed when I see people I assume are educated discussing in Nigeria. Issues don’t matter. Everything is glazed over by stereotypes generated by politicians to drive one sentiment to wedge their base. So, you can see its effect on policies. And because there isn’t clarity on policy, you find them using statistics to pretend something has happened. And you are long time ago, they said that there are lies, there are damn lies, and there are statistics. So, anybody can check out any kind of statistics, but if you want to test anything, it’s to ask me, is life better than four years ago or six years ago? Then you will know whether the statistics mean anything or not.

Like the NBS saying that inflation has fallen whereas the ordinary housewife that goes to the market laments every day?

Measuring depends on your base. It depends on this. That’s why I say statistics. You can say anything you want to say. Yesterday night, I went to an event of the Professional Practice Group of the Chamber of Commerce. And there’s a partner for one of the weeks for speaking. He said that. The high interest rate in a year was bringing in investment to Nigerians. I was shocked and said that people want to kill somebody. Of course, it is true! If you have $1 million sitting in New York. Yes, 30 per cent, you just are in Nigeria. You build a possibility quickly. Take advantage of it together, said in this thing. You have to compare with how fast the exchange is changing in one direction or the other.

And get out quickly. How much has that really done? To provide capital for investment in Nigeria that will grow the economy? Probably, the net effect is negative because by then, you are rushing out when you sense that the exchange rate is about to drop or anything like that. Investments, and all of that. So again, everything is possible. You have to; first of all, have the longer-term view. Where things are? And you have to look at the well-being of people because ultimately, it’s about people. If you don’t do that you can’t see anything you want to say. And unless somebody so mindlessly wants to be partisan, anybody who does not even understand the numbers can get excited. Can’t you see that a lot of money came in?

When I got up to speak, I said, ‘you know, in strategy, two competing paradigms are flexibility and commitment. We are told that maybe, what you should do is take a flexible strategy. Don’t do anything. Just go in and get out.’ For you, the foreign investor, that secures what you have if you are lucky that nothing happens. The Competing Paradigm is Commitment. Is that when we want to stay long-term? You will see things go off, go bad, come back. But in the long term, you are making progress. And that if you look at economies like Nigeria and Malaysia. And it was a distinct thing. Is that the corporate strategy of many companies in countries like Malaysia, was that it was commitments. It took long term views. In Nigeria, it was flexible; they could come and get out. If you can see, we see where Malaysia’s economy is. You can see where Nigeria’s economy is. Just to give you an example of the games that you can play with those statistics. So, I hope you all got a message.

But how would you rate generally, the performance of this government in the past few years on the economic scale? Two of the much-trumpeted reforms revolve around the Floating the Naira and the fuel subsidy removal.

Well, you know again, part of it, not being completely whole with the truth and playing these games. They will say people like you have said in the past, they should remove the first subsidy. Of course, I still believe in removing subsidy. It is not whether to remove it. It is how you removed it, how you did it.

And again, I keep referring them back to the Asian Financial Crisis of 1997. Young Asian financial crisis Malaysia under Mahata Mohammed stubbornly refused to follow the IMF prescription. The West pushed forward his Deputy Prime Minister, who was also Finance Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, to take a position closer to the IMF. And we know the consequences eventually.

They framed Anwar, removed him from office. He even went to jail and whatever. But the bottom line is that Malaysia became the first country to escape the Asian financial crisis, compared to say, Indonesia that followed more closely the IMF track. So, it is not whether or not you are devaluing or not. If you wake up one morning and remove fuel subsidy and people go from paying X to paying X times 10, everybody knows the consequence of inflation. If you are doing this in conditions where you cannot immediately generate production of what is the most important needs of the people; food being a classic example. In a situation where you already had the farmer-herder clashes and people are not going to farms, you compound immediately, the problem of food price inflation which grows in multiples, even more than the petroleum subsidy that you removed because the anticipation that there will be no food would further escalate the prices. You are sentencing all those people to hunger. The results have come in. The latest World Bank report indicates that 75 per cent of all the people living in rural Nigeria are now living in chronic poverty. That is the largest number of our population.