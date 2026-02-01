Prof. Pat Utomi: My Lecturer Once Begged Course Mates to Drag Me to Night Club

In a few days’ time, one of Africa’s most respected intellectuals, Professor Pat Okedinachi Utomi, will turn 70. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, he speaks about his life and what shaped his views. Utomi also speaks about how his entire life changed just from sitting in a library in University of Nigeria, Nsukka, back in 1960s.

Let’s go back to way before you became famous. Growing up as a young boy, what were the mundane lifestyles that shaped who you are today?

I was born as a Nigerian child. When I was born, my parents were moving around. They were transferred every year or every two years. I was born in Kaduna. I was baptised in Jos. I lived in Maiduguri as an infant. I started school in 1960, the year of Nigeria’s independence and the bulk of my primary education took place in Gusau, in today’s Zamfara State.

As my parents were moving around, the next most obvious influence in my life, besides my parents, was the Catholic Church. I was an Alter boy at age 6. So, in Gusau, I wake up by 5:00am and ride my bicycle to church for mass with an older guy in the neighborhood. I will ride back after mass and my dad will drop me back there because my school was in the same church, Our Lady of Fatima in Gusau.

The missionary priests, who were Americans, were really dominant influence in my life because that was the age of the Camelot. John F. Kennedy was just elected President of United States and he was the first Catholic to be elected president of the United States.

So, you can imagine those American Catholic priests. They spent a lot of time talking about John Kennedy. So, John F Kennedy was the single profound influence in my childhood. Most of the things that influenced me growing up came from that base. It was a very simple life. Put a lot of effort at learning. It was pleasant growing up in the remote part of Nigeria without the pressures of Lagos. I then moved South to go to secondary school. I started from Onitsha at CKC.

How did you move from Kano to Zamfara during that Civil War period?

There was no Civil War then. I started primary school in 1960. By 1962, my family had moved to Gusau. The Gusau period I was talking about was between 1962, 63, 64. I was in CKC Onitsha when the Civil War started. When the Civil War started, it led to another shift because I then crossed to the Nigerian side because my home town was across t h e Niger. It was the midwest back then .

We were there when Nigerian forces moved in. 1967 was coming to an end and I moved to school in Ibadan. Most of my secondary schooling was done in Ibadan during and after the Civil War. So you have been a Catholic all your life? All my primary school, all secondary school, I attended Catholic Schools.

The first time I went into a schooling environment that was not Catholic was when I entered into University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Your childhood, you moved to the three geopolitical zones in Nigeria starting from the North to the East and the West.

Do you speak the three major languages?

Oh yes, I do! I speak and understand Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba.

Did understanding these three languages open doors for you as well?

It has always opened doors. It has also helped me enjoy myself when people don’t know that I speak the language. One of the fun stories was when I was running a retreat for NMA in those days, which is now known as NIMASA. There were two women of Northern descent.

They were like Deputy Directors back then. As I was busy doing my things, they were gossiping about me in Hausa. I kept taking it in. Fortunately, they were saying nice things. You know what two women would say about a man. At a point, they said the one that was too funny, I had to just laugh.

They were shocked I could understand what they were saying. We became friends since then. One of them recently passed away. There is a big advantage in understanding languages that people don’t know you understand.

You spoke about many places in the North that had established churches. Are those places still existing considering things that are going on in terms of insecurity?

The ones in Kano and Gusau, which I remember clearly are still there. In fact, when my friend, the then Rev Father Matthew Hassan Kukah, was appointed Bishop of Sokoto; one of his first acts was to invite me to join him in a retreat with his priests, to look at the structure, administration and how to govern the church in Sokoto.

From there, we went to the church where I grew up in Gusau. That was where he had his first time ordaining priests and I was a guest. Then we went to turn the sword on a new parish. That was the second parish after all those years when I growing up. It was not just that Our Lady of Fatima Church in Gusau. The second church must be up and standing now.

Growing up back in those days, our parents decided our careers. Did you ever dream of any other career that was not close to education or academia?

There was a bit of notoriety in me back when I was growing up in Ibadan then. My family lived in Lagos. I went to school in Ibadan. By the way, in those days, Lagos was a small coastal town that happens to be the capital of Nigeria. Ibadan was it back then. Ibadan was the largest city in West Africa.

We came back for holidays from Ibadan feeling like we had it all. Nigerian Airways had just been created out of West African Airways Corporation and they were looking for pilots like crazy. One of my very close friends from school, he was one year ahead of me. His mother was rich textile Merchant.

So, he took his WAEC in December of that year. Before his results were out, he was already in Florida to train to become an airline pilot. Ten months later, he had a commercial pilot license and was back in Nigeria. If you knew anything about Lagos society in those days, those pilots were the crème de la crème of the society.

They drove fancy cars. Even flight attendants were the real deal in those days. My friend, Olu P, came back to Nigeria with an American car back then, a Chevrolet Camaro. He would come around my house to pick me up. He lived at Ogunlana Drive, while we lived at Bode Thomas.

I still lived with my parents then. He would pick me up and we will just be driving around Surulere aimlessly. We will be looking for girls that are looking for lifts. We would just be driving around with no purpose at all, just for mischief.

When we see a girl who has stopped a Toyota car that is about to give her a lift, we will just go and pack in front of them. The smart girls will tell the Toyota guy, ‘sorry sir, we have seen our uncle.’ They will rush to our car and since we are just pranksters, we will say, sweetheart, where are you going?

If she says, she is going to Yaba, we will say ‘oh sorry, we are going to Ikeja.’ We will just move from there. It was out of all those silliness that you can imagine that all I wanted to do was to become a pilot. I wanted to live the life my friend had and we were already enjoying it together. My father, obviously had his own ideas. So we struck a compromise deal. I was 16 at the time. I did my school cert at 15.

He told me to enter the university to make friends for one year or two years and mature some more. He said that best friends in life were usually the ones you make while you are in the university. Then you can come back and go to Florida and become a pilot. That was how I ended up at University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Some interesting developments led to my volunteering to help out in the school library.

Those days, after the Civil War, a lot of books were being donated to various departments in UNN. Government didn’t have the resources to manage the library or pay a librarian. The Head of Department suggested that students should organise themselves to manage the library. Students were too selfish to give their time to such a thing. So, to put them to shame, I went to volunteer to man the library.

Some of the lecturers were confused that one of the most unserious students is volunteering to manage the library. He gave me the key. Unless, I was present, nobody could use the library. Out of responsibility for people using the library, I showed up all the time. So I am in the library, what should I now do? I began to read the books and that was the end of flying school for me and I went to graduate school.

I started right there in UNN actually. My favourite teacher was the late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu. The first classes I took in UNN were Public Administration and that was the class Humphrey Nwosu was teaching. I enjoyed the way he explained things in a dramatic way.

I had a crazy guy as roommate- Chike Anigbue. He later became Dr Chike Anigbue, Nigeria’s first Ambassador to Singapore. The administration classes began to move me in the direction of the policies. Once I graduated, I moved in that direction, Political Science, Economics.

What job was your dad doing that he was moving round around Nigeria a lot?

He worked for British Petroleum(BP)

Do you have any link to white background? People think you are half white and half Nigerian?

I don’t know if the Portuguese and the Scotts and so on were on prowl in that area 100 years before us because a lot of people were light in complexion where I come from.

Among all the books you read in that library, which ones changed your perception the most?

The books come in sets but there are two sets of influences that really shaped me. One set was about the New World Economic Order, which was a global push for economic justice.

It was meant to be actualised in Cancun in Mexico on this World Economic Order summit but Ronald Regan got elected and stopped everything just like his brother, Donald Trump. The second thing that affected me was writings on Leadership and personal effectiveness.

That was the early days when I met Steve R. Covey. Steven R Covey and John Maxwell’s books became famous for 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. It was a dominant influence to me. If I may add an influence, it’s about media and society. I have a very funny brain.

I may meet you today and see you tomorrow, I won’t recognise you. Please forgive me when that happens. It wasn’t intentional but I can quote two pages of a book I read 40 years ago. I remember a headline I read in Times magazine far back in 1968. “Christ is dead, Max is dead, and I am not feeling too well myself.’

So, those books shaped my perception. Incidentally, as an undergraduate sitting in that library, I began to write academic journal articles. By my first year in Graduate school, I sent out those articles and some really famous journals published them.

That was the beginning of my writings. I had five years of graduate school without a holiday. Every semester, I carried above average load. A typical load may be 9 hours but there is no semester I carried less than 12 hours. One particular semester, I carried 15 hours.

It was totally bizarre. I took life a little too seriously, partly because I was in a hurry to return to Nigeria because by then, my father had died and I felt there is a need to return and take charge of the family. I managed to complete my work and returned in 1982.

You finished your PhD at what age?

I was 26 years at that time.

So you had no time to party or be the ladies-man?

There is a nice story on that. I had a very good friend in grad school, who is the Professor of Michigan State now, Professor Folu Ogundimu. My African American lecturer would call Folu and ask him, Folu, ‘can you please take this guy to a night club? This guy is a pathological workaholic and a compulsive overachiever. Take him to a night club, please, let him lighten up a bit.’ If only these guys who think I was too serious knew where I was coming from. I was Director of Socials in Nsukka.

Do you regret not exploring a social life? Was there anything you think you did not do at the right age?

If I have to live life all over again, I will do everything differently because you can always do it better. Generally speaking, I don’t have things that I regret. As humans, you ask questions like, “could this have been better? I would have loved elevating the dignity of a human person, social justice. How to create jobs for people? I have been running CVL public lecture for 24 years.

Bishop Kukah said I made him a public intellectual because I made him give a lecture on my 40th birthday. My central point is that I wanted to be part of people that created the civilisation of love, which the Pope John Paul advocated for.

When I see someone suffering, I sometimes pause to ask myself ,should I have focused more on my enterprise skills and good networking to make billions and then use it to help people. Should I have pursued money and let go of things that were imported to me. So, I try not to dwell on thing I had not done. At the end, life throws you curve balls, tough balls.

The key thing is to be grateful to God, who gave you an opportunity. To be very honest, I have had a great life. I have done most of the things I want to do. I talk about poverty but the truth is that I have never really been poor. I don’t have money to waste but I have money for what is important. Gratitude is central to everything I do. I am thankful.

You are a very busy person. In the midst of all you do, politics, business, lecturing and family, how do you balance it all?

It’s a subject of significant study by some people. In the end, most of them have been shocked that I am more typical about the family. There is a structure to my madness. My every typical day begins with a Mass in the morning.

I begin the day with a clear head, communicating with the big man upstairs, drawing strength from him. I try to get many things done. That is why I am busy. I also have a specific way of getting those things done that generally tend to end at 7pm. It’s hard to find me anywhere out of my house by 8:30pm.

It’s extraordinary hard. I am not a night person. I am not a socialite. Otunba Tunji Lawal Solarin described me brilliantly years ago. He said, “You are looking to find Pat. You hope Pat is there, then you look, oh, Pat is there. I will catch up with Pat in a minute.

Where is Pat? Pat is gone.’ I can attend four cocktails in one evening and all of them will happen between 6 and 6:30pm. By 8pm, I am in my house. The next day, you will see me in different newspapers at four different events. And people will ask, does this man even sleep? But the man has been in his house since 8pm. I give 10 minutes maximum to each event.

You used to like one Nigerian singer’s music, Etcetera. Do you still like his songs? Are there other Nigerian music you like?

Yes I love Etcetera’s songs. He was so meaningful, so rich. He is a ballad and I like ballads. It is another thing that will shock people. They don’t know how much I love music. I love many other Nigerian music.