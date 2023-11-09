Prof Ogbulogo’s Visionary Leadership At Maduka Varsity

Since it opened its gates to students for rigorous academic exercise this session, Maduka University, sited in the pristine agricultural community of Enugwu-Ezike, Enugu State has grown both in physical and academic status. This is due mainly to the visionary leadership of Professor Charles Og- bulogo, the pioneer Vice Chancellor whose unwavering determination to nurture the young university to global acclaim is set to redefine the narrative of leadership in the country’s tertiary education sector.

Appointed as Vice Chancellor in July, 2023, Prof Ogbulogo has hit the ground running in a manner of speaking. For a man, who has consistently displayed infectious integrity and dedication to education, Ogbulogo’s leadership will herald a break away from the conventional norms and stereotypes that have often defined leadership roles in this clime. Ogbulogo has had a distinguished academic journey that makes him eminently qualified for his role. With a Ph.D. in English plus other executive and management programmes attended in the course of his career, Ogbulogo’s academic qualifications, research achievements, and leadership experiences have prepared him for his position at Maduka University.

Ogbulogo has had very invaluable academic and administrative experiences traversing major reputable tertiary institutions in Nigeria. From being an Assistant Lecturer in 1988 to a Senior Lecturer in 1998 in the University of Lagos and also occupying various leadership positions, such as Sub-dean of the Faculty of Arts Acting Head of the Department of African and Asian Studies, and chairman the Postgraduate Committee, it can be said that Ogbulogo was auditioned for the job of the VC of Maduka University well ahead of time.

In addition to these academic and administrative positions at the University of Lagos, Prof. Ogbulogo held the position of Deputy Vice Chancellor at Covenant University in Ota, leading university in Africa, where he spent 19 years as an academic and researcher. As the pioneer Vice Chancellor of Maduka University, Ogbulogo embodies not only academic excellence but also the spirit of progressiveness and inclusivity.

What sets him apart is his leadership style, which combines the wisdom of tradition and dynamism. He recognises the importance of retaining the core values of academia while also embracing the changing needs of students and society. With Maduka University positioned as an ideal innovative university and having carved its niche as a forward-thinking institution dedicated to excellence and inclusivity, it comes as no surprise that the university’s choice for its pioneer Vice Chancellor is Professor Ogbulogo.

His visionary leadership will propel the university to new heights. Under him, Maduka University is set to witness a surge in research output, academic collaborations with other great universities across the globe. Professor Ogbulogo is also known as an advocate for diversity in all aspects of university. His administration will foster an inclusive environment where students from diverse backgrounds can thrive, learn, and grow, while also recognizing the university’s role in the broader community.

In a marriage of town and gown, Ogbulogo will do well to initiate programs and projects aimed at up- lifting the local community and addressing societal challenges. Under his leadership, Maduka University is poised to make giant strides on the global stage through partnerships and collaborations with international institutions as Ogbulogo’s vision is focused on putting Nigerian education on the global map and creating citizens of the world.

Maduka University is a full-boarding modern school with state-of-the-art facilities, highly professional administrative and dedicated academic staff who are equipped to bring out the genius in students in academics, sports and leadership The school is under the proprietorship of Dr. Sam Maduka Onyeisi, Founder/Chairman, Peace Group, with a dream and vision of establishing a private university and a citadel of learning comparable to those obtained in developed countries thereby increasing the standard of education in Nigeria and the quality of its products.

Dr. Maduka already has a thriving primary and secondary sections of the institution since the past two years. Maduka University provides an enriching learning environment that fosters innovation, critical thinking, and collaborative opportunities, empowering students to thrive academically and personally. The university offers an extensive range of programmes across four schools: Business and Social Sciences, which offers programmes such as Mass Communication; Political Science/International Relations, and Transport Management.

School of Engineering offers programmes in Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Cyber Security, Electrical/ Electronic Engineering and Software Engineering. The School of Health Sciences provides programmes in Physiotherapy, Medical Laboratory Science and Nursing, while the School of Law offers a comprehensive law programme. In his remarks while announcing the appointment of Ogbulogo as the institution’s maiden Vice Chancellor, Dr. Sam Maduka Onyeisi, said: “Maduka Univer- sity is honoured to have Professor Charles Uzodimma Ogbulogo join the institution as the Vice Chancellor.

Under his visionary leadership, we are confident that the university will continue to flourish and provide an exceptional educational experience for our students. Prof. Ogbulogo’s passion for learning and his dedication to excellence align perfectly with the core values of Maduka University. “His appointment marks an exciting milestone for Maduka University, and we eagerly anticipate the valuable contributions he will make to our institution and the entire academic community.”

Of course, leadership of this magnitude doesn’t come without its fair share of challenges. Professor Ogbulogo will have to navigate certain challenges in his new role including funding constraints, faculty and students’ expectations, and the ever- evolving landscape of higher education. However, his ability to adapt, innovate, and bring fresh solutions to the table will be the driving force behind his success.

His tenure represents a significant milestone in the transformation of Nigeria’s tertiary education. He has not only broken barriers but opened doors for others to follow in his footsteps as leaders like him shape the future of Nigerian academia.

Kalu Okoronkwo, a leadership and good governance advocate, writes from Lagos and can be reached via kalu.okoronkwo@gmail.com