Prof Nwankwo Berates S-East APC Over Leadership Failure

A renowned academic and political analyst, Professor Chinedu Nwankwo of Ajali, Anambra State has strongly condemned the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South East, describing their decision to invite Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State; both non APC governors to a core APC zonal stakeholders meeting as a “gross error of judgment, political desperation, and betrayal of party values.”

Speaking on Saturday in Enugu, Prof. Nwankwo lambasted the South East APC leadership under Hon. Ijeomah Arodiogu, the National Vice Chairman (South East Zone), over the Expanded South East Zonal Stakeholders Meeting scheduled to hold today at the Presidential Hotel, Enugu.

He described the move as embarrassing, contradictory, and dangerous to party cohesion. “This is a core APC affair, not a political carnival,” Prof. Nwankwo stated firmly.

“Inviting sitting governors who are not members of the APC as special guests of honour to a strategic party meeting exposes a dangerous lack of confidence within the South East APC leadership.

It sends the wrong message, which the party cannot stand on its own strength in the region.”

The professor, whose root is Arochukwu of Abia State, further reminded party faithful that the same South East APC leadership worked against its own candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, during the 2025 Anambra governorship election, accusing Hon. Arodiogu’s camp of deliberate sabotage and internal betrayal.