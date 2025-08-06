Prof Nwadialor’s Good Deeds Would Remain Durable In History

‘Dynamism in Administrative Leadership and Human Development: A Festschrift in Honour of Professor Eugene Okoye Nwadialor’ captures the enduring and imperishability of his good deeds and actions. Prof Nwadialor is the Vice Chancellor of Tansian University, Umunya (TUU) Anambra State, Nigeria.

The 311-page book highlights his visionary leadership qualities. It demonstrates how he is a seasoned academic and dependable administrator with clout and integrity. Also, with a focus on administrative styles in the educational and accounting sectors, the book dwells on how worthy of emulation he is. In his preface, Prof. Ejikemeuwa Ndubisi, Director, Academic Planning and Quality Assurance of TUU noted: “the book is a way to manifest the imperishability of Prof Eugene Nwadialor who is currently the VC, TUU.

His good and exemplary leadership styles will not be forgotten in human history. He has really influenced positively the TUU and beyond. Posterity must read and learn from his leadership styles and dynamism in human development” The compendium with 21 chapters have well researched articles from thoroughbred scholars on the personality of Prof. Nwadialor.

Chapter one, Human Resource Management and Labour Relations in Higher Education System: an imprint on Prof. Eugene Okoye’s Administration by Ozokwere Helen Nkechi asserts that formal relationship between staff and management, employer-employee relations takes effect when employees work under positive connection with their employers. Nwadialor exemplifies the good employer.

Chapter two, the ‘Paradox of Age Inequality vis-a-vis Administrative Excellence: Perspectives from Prof. Eugene Okoye Nwadialor’ by Ejikemeuwa Ndubisi, focuses on the administrative excellence of Nwadialor in TUU. This chapter uses questions crucial to administration and leadership to interrogate issues from both phenomenological and critical point of view; such questions are: Is administrative excellence measured by age of the leader? What should be the best approach to the issues bothering on the age of an administrator in an office?

These questions are responded to through explaining general notion of administrative excellence and Nwadialor’s administrative excellence in Tansian University. In VC’s administrative excellence in TUU, it is stated that when he assumed office, there was a mixed feeling whether he will perform well because of his age. Soon he proved his mettle.

This contributor attests that he has worked with more than five VCs since the inception of TUU, but Prof Nwadialor is highly exceptional because through his transformative administrative and managerial approaches he ensured the accreditation of all programmes, establishment of more than ten new programmes and postgraduate programmes, regular payment of staff etc. This chapter cites how people also confirm his leadership distinction.

For instance, the third Inaugural Lecturer of the TUU established that when Prof Nwadialor assumed office in May 2019, TUU, could only boast of two indigenous Professors-Rev. Fr. Prof P. Umechukwu and Rev. Fr. Prof Anthony Kanu, but today, TUU can boast of more than 12 reputable indigenous professors and seven associate professors. Chapter three; “Prof Eugene Nwadialor and Quest for Excellence in Management and Administration” by Innocent Anthony Uke, captures how the Board of Trustees hired him because of his pedigree.

He applies philosophical ingenuity in his actions. Bertram Chukwubuike Iloka and Emaka Okorie in chapter four, Nwadialor and Administrative Leadership adopt exploratory research to establish how conversation in administrative leadership teams affect the institution’s decision making process, the climate, culture and student’s achievement. This chapter reveals how Nwadialor operates a mixed mode in his administration.

In chapters five and six, “Professor Eugene Nwadialor: A Renowned Personnel Manager and Administrative Guru in Tertiary Education: A Study of His Antecedents in TUU”, and “The Leadership Imperative for all Administrators in a Rapidly Changing Organizations: The Exemplary Role of Nwadialor” by Anthony Ngonadi and Orie Sylvester Okoye respectively, dwell on how leaders instigate their followers, give them legitimate directions and how as a scholar chartered accountant utilised transformational and democratic leadership styles to transform the university.

The researchers use transformational leadership theory and democratic/transformational leadership theory respectively to validate their studies. In Chapter seven, “Prof Eugene Nwadialor’s Leadership Model of Onye Aghana Nwanneya: The Golden Age of providing direction and motivating people in Tansian University”, Ikechukwu Anthony Kanu underscores how Nwadialor’s leadership style is letno-one-leave-his-brother.

This is based on three philosophical cannons; the Igbo social construction of reality, Igbo resilient world of struggle and hard work, philosophy of universal purposefulness of existence. In examining, Nwadiaor’s practice of collaborative leadership for effective administration in Tansian University, chapter eight by Rev. Sr. Mary Hilary Umeh discusses how he ensures that outlined goals must be achieved. Chapter Nine, “Relevance of Accounting Practice in Administrative Leadership: Lessons from Nwadialor” by Nwachukwu Raphael Chikwute discusses how the VC through his exemplary leadership demonstrated the relevance of accounting practice.

Chapter 10, “Nwadialor and Entrepreneurship Development of Tansian University”, looks at how he has upgraded TUU with his innovative prowess by tapping into the creative power of his members of staff. Chapters 11 and 12, “Prof Eugene Nwadialor’s Good Leadership and Development: An Example for Contemporary Nigerian Political Hegemonic Leaders”, and “Leadership in School System: Nwadialor’s Leadership Style” by Ignatius Uzondu and Eke, Edith Ndidi evaluate Nwadialor as a good-hearted leader who spearheads the elements that must be available to the leader to enhance efficiency.

In chapters 13 and 14, “Nwadialor and the Role of Institutional Property Maintenance Management and its impact on the Academics: Focus on Tansian University” and “Prof Nwadialor’s Legacy: The Emergence of Inaugural Lectures and Making of Tansian University, A Universitas Magistorum Et Scholarium” by Emenike Kingsley Chikwuado and Ikechukwu Anthony Kanu respectively highlight how Tansian University is amongst the most prestigious private universities in the Southeast under the administration of Nwadialor.

He aroused the need for scientific approaches to sustain legacies and how the introduction of Inaugural Lectures in Tansian University provided a direction and motivation to the university as a community of teachers and scholars. Chapter 15, “Prof Eugene Nwadialor’s Administrative Leadership Qualities visà-vis John Maxwell’s 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership”, juxtaposes Nwadialor’s leadership with John Maxwell’s 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership, outlining them as: law of lid; leadership ability determines a person’s level of effectiveness, number two, law of influence; the true measure of leadership is influence among others, while Chapter 16, “Prof Eugene Nwadialor and Revenue Generation and Human Development” deals with the impact of Revenue Generation in an administration with a focus on Nwadialor’s administration as the former Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko and VC Tansian University, with emphasis on his lifestyle and unique leadership qualities in the area of revenue generation and human investment.

Chapter 17, “Imperative of Sustainable Real Estate Infrastructure As A Tool for Academic Growth and Transformation: An Insight Leadership of Nwadialor” by Emenike Kingsly Chikwuado highlights sustainable real estate infrastructure as those facilities that help efficient running of an organization. Chapters 18, 19 and 20, Academic Entrepreneurship and Financial Sustainability of Universities in Nigeria, Academic Trailblazers:

Pioneering a Paradigm shift in Educational Leadership for the 21st Century and A Philosophical Mediation on the Demands of Academic Leadership by Steve Nkem Ibenta, Uchenna Becky Onuh and Simeon Dimonye in that order, show that Nwadialor is consistent with excellent leadership; and that his academic leadership thrives on curriculum development for programmes, conducting research correspondingly.

Chapter 21, “Vox Populi: What People Say about Prof Eugene Nwadialor” by Ejikemeuwa Ndubuisi captures the comments of people about Nwadialor. They see him as a man of many parts, renowned academic, astute administrator, urbane minded man, quintessential scholar, consummate academic, bridge builder with ability to inspire competence and homegrown leader etc.

Obi is of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO)