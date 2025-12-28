How can Nigeria solve its profound nation-building challenges? According to a leading academic, the answer rests on a foundational triad: Democracy, Federalism, and Education.

This formed the crux of an insightful lecture delivered by Professor Adewunmi Falode at the 115th inaugural lecture held at the Buba Marwa Auditorium of Lagos State University recently.

The lecture, provocatively titled “Bespoke Solutions: Reimagining, Reifying and Realigning the Wheels of the Nigerian State,” offered a stark diagnosis before proposing a cure. While admitting that the wheels of the Nigerian state are severely punctured, Professor Falode positioned his lecture as an effort to provide tailored, “bespoke solutions” to Nigeria’s unique realities—solutions designed to reinflate those wheels for a smoother national journey forward. Central to his thesis is the restructuring of governance.

He argued that localising Nigeria’s democracy and practicing competitive, true federalism would create a decentralised centre with strong, fiscally autonomous states.

This, he insisted, is the restructuring needed to foster healthy competition among regions, bring government closer to the people, and unlock national potential.

A historical perspective on current crises

Professor Falode rooted the present dysfunction in a deep historical analysis.

He detailed the issues plaguing the nation from the pre-colonial era through colonial rule and into the post-colonial period. He highlighted the Emiratic and other indigenous systems of government that predated colonial rule, systems which he noted encouraged relatively harmonious co-existence and viable local economies.

However, he asserted that the period of British colonial rule systematically dismantled these existing structures. The failure of colonial policies, such as Indirect Rule and subsequent constitutional experiments, created a fractured foundation.

Ultimately, he argued, the British were forced to grant Nigeria independence prematurely, leaving behind a poorly integrated state burdened with inherited conflicts.

A Radical Proposal: The Single-Term solution

A significant portion of his address focused on reforming Nigeria’s democratic practice.

Professor Falode opined that Nigeria’s style of democracy, modelled after the expensive American system, is fundamentally flawed. He called for a constitutional amendment to institute a single term of seven years for elected public office holders, from the presidency down to state governors.

He elaborated that this model would ensure stable governance, free from the constant campaigning and political manoeuvring of a second term.

It would also provide ample time to accommodate electoral litigations without paralysing governance and allow for better long-term planning and execution of policies. To support this, he cited global examples, noting that countries like the Philippines and Mexico operate a single term of six years.

He was scathing in his critique of the current model, describing Nigeria’s democracy as “elitist, exclusionary and divisive.” He provided a chilling economic audit of its cost:

“Democracy has always been expensive in Nigeria. That of the 1983 federal elections frittered away N2billion, and at the end of the day, the military derailed the whole process! In 1999, Nigeria budgeted N1.5billion; N42billion for 2011; N108.8billion in 2015; and N242.2billion in 2023.”

He further noted that the monies for postelection litigations and other incidentals were not even factored into these staggering figures.

“The shocking thing,” he continued, “was that at the end of such elections, where humongous money had been expended, with countless lives lost and businesses destroyed, it would still take the intervention of the judiciary for the wheel of democracy to be realigned and readjusted.”

Professor Falode urged Nigeria to look internationally for adaptable models. “Nigeria will have to tweak its constitution to allow for a single term of seven years.

A variant of this is what is obtainable in Israel, the Philippines, Singapore, Armenia, Ireland, Mexico, Japan, Burundi, Ethiopia, Egypt and Liberia.

Those of Liberia, Egypt and Burundi are instructive. They also had nearly identical colonial baggage as Nigeria, but went ahead to domesticate or customise their democracy.”

The Path Forward: Constitutional amendment and organic growth

In a chat with our correspondent after the lecture, Professor Falode acknowledged the challenges his proposals might pose to the current political establishment. He emphasised that change must come through legitimate, democratic processes.

He called for a thorough constitutional amendment to reflect these ideas, warning against abrupt, top-down decrees. “This is democracy and you can’t just announce changes like the way the fuel subsidy removal was announced. It has to go through the constituted process and it is the best as it saves time and cost,” he stated.

Ultimately, his message was one of introspective adaptation. “Our democracy should be done in a domesticated manner that will aid organic growth.

When the people see it as something divorced from their history and experience, they will tend to reject it. What I am saying is that we should evolve our democracy as well as our federalism with our realities and experience,” he concluded.

Professor Falode’s lecture thus presented a comprehensive blueprint: reimagining democracy through a localised, single-term lens; reinvigorating the union through true fiscal and political federalism; and underpinning it all with a transformative educational system that fosters national unity and critical thinking—a trio of bespoke solutions for a nation in search of a stable path.