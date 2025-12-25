Prof Ekwueme Introduces Another Groundbreaking HIFU Treatment For Prostate Cancer

Nigeria has recorded a major milestone in cancer care with the introduction of High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) therapy for prostate cancer by The Prostate Clinic (TPC), making it the first centre to deploy the Sinabkate HIFU system in Africa.

The cutting-edge technology was unveiled in Lagos under the leadership of Prof Kingsley Ekwueme, a UK-trained robotic and laparoscopic surgeon renowned for pioneering advanced, minimally invasive prostate cancer and enlargement treatments in Nigeria.

Experts say the development represents a turning point for prostate health in Nigeria and across Africa. Describing the innovation, Prof. Ekwueme said HIFU is “small but mighty,” explaining that the system delivers highintensity ultrasound energy directly to cancerous tissue within the prostate, destroying it precisely without harming surrounding healthy tissue.

“You’ve got a high-intensity focused ultrasound scan that can deliver ultrasound energy into the prostate and kill prostate cancer specifically that has been identified within the prostate,” he said. The fully automated, artificial-intelligence–driven machine allows clinicians to feed in imaging data showing the exact location of the cancer.

With a single click, the system delivers targeted treatment while clinicians monitor colour changes on the screen that confirm when the cancer has been completely eradicated. Once treatment is complete, the machine shuts down automatically. “What is fantastic about this machine is that there is no cut on the patient, no pain, and you go home the same day,” Prof. Ekwueme noted. Patients can undergo the procedure in the morning and return home the same evening.

A major advantage of HIFU, he explained, is its role as focal therapy, meaning only the cancerous part of the prostate is treated rather than removing the entire gland. This is particularly important in Nigeria, where hereditary prostate cancer often presents up to seven years earlier than in other populations, affecting younger men who may still wish to father children.

“With this technology, you can fully cure the cancer in the prostate while the prostate remains intact,” he said. “Erection is preserved, ejaculation is preserved, there is no urine leak and no pain. That means you can still father a child naturally.” According to Prof. Ekwueme, the side effects commonly associated with prostate cancer treatment—urinary incontinence, loss of erection and loss of ejaculation— are virtually eliminated with HIFU. Most patients require nothing more than mild pain relief such as paracetamol.

Calling the innovation his “Christmas present to Nigeria,” Prof. Ekwueme said the introduction of HIFU reflects his determination to end substandard cancer care in the country. “I want men in Nigeria to have first-class treatment like my patients in the UK, right here at home,” he said. He added that training Nigerian medical staff on the new system underscores TPC’s commitment to building local capacity and reducing medical tourism. With HIFU joining robotic surgery and UroLift for enlarged prostate, Prof. Ekwueme said Nigeria is entering a new era of worldclass, minimally invasive prostate care, with even more advances expected in 2026.