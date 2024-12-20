Prof Edoba Omoregie Conquers Adversity

Share

It was evident from the onset that Professor Edoba Bright Omoregie, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is destined for greatness. Our paths first crossed in the late 1980s, during my visit to a friend’s residence in Okhoro, a quaint suburb in Benin City.

Little did I know that this brother and friend, a consummate intellectual, would ultimately traverse the intellectual landscape of this country to emerge as the Vice Chancellor of the prestigious University of Benin. From humble beginnings to a life of purpose, Professor Edoba Omoregie’s journey is a testament to the human spirit’s capacity for resilience and determination.

Born into a large and respected Omoregie family of Benin City, Edoba’s early life was marked by the challenges that often accompany growing up in a big family.

After the passage of his beloved and well-endowed father, Edoba faced neglect and adversity within his immediate family. Undeterred, Edoba resolved to pursue a career in law, driven by a desire to address the injustices he had experienced. As he once shared with me:

“I studied law to correct the plaguing injustice in my family.” With unwavering dedication after his secondary education in Edokpolo Grammar School, Benin City, Edoba enrolled in the University of Benin’s law faculty, earning an LL.B degree that marked the beginning of his remarkable journey.

Edoba’s story serves as a powerful reminder that adversity can be a catalyst for growth and that with determination and hard work, anyone can rise above their circumstances to achieve greatness.

Consistent with his exceptional track record and within a remarkably short time, Professor Omoregie (SAN) has established himself as one of Nigeria’s most distinguished and respected legal luminaries and administrators, whose accomplishments belie his relatively youthful age.

Through unwavering dedication and unrelenting hard work, Professor Omoregie has distinguished himself as a trailblazer in academia. His illustrious academic career spans several years beginning from January 1998, marked by distinction and excellence.

His journey began as a lecturer in the Faculty of Law at the University of Benin, where he has taught and mentored numerous students at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Holding a PhD in Comparative Constitutional Law with a speciality in Federalism and Governance, Professor Omoregie’s expertise has been sought after by reputable institutions.

Notably, he has served as a postgraduate lecturer at the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), where he taught specialised courses in Legislative Drafting and Process, Legislative Studies and Electoral Legal and Regulatory Framework.

Throughout his career, Professor Omoregie has demonstrated a deep commitment to academic excellence, mentorship, and the advancement of knowledge in his field. His remarkable journey has culminated in his appointment as the 11th substantive Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, one of Nigeria’s most revered institu- tions of higher learning.

As Professor Omoregie, a distinguished alumnus of the University of Benin, assumes his new role as Vice Chancellor, the university community is filled with a sense of joy and optimism.

Renowned for his exceptional intellectual prowess, Professor Omoregie (SAN) is poised to take the University of Benin to greater heights.

As he takes the reins of the esteemed “Ivory Tower,” the University of Benin community is confident that he will build upon the outstanding legacies of his predecessors, including his immediate predecessor Professor Mrs. Lilian Salami, whose tenure ended on December 1, 2024. Professor Omoregie (SAN) is not only an accomplished academic and legal luminary but also a devoted family man.

He is blessed with children, a loving partner, Professor Ehimwenma Omoregie, who shares her passion for academia and is also a distinguished faculty member at the University of Benin. Together, Professor Omoregie and delectable Prof. Ehimwenma Omoregie form a remarkable power couple, supporting each other’s endeavours and inspiring their community with their commitment to education and excellence.

