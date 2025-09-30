Prof Charles And Dr Nonye Soludo: ‘Buy One, Get One Free’ BOGOF

In the vibrant political and cultural landscape of Anambra State, one couple stands out as a beacon of exemplary leadership, partnership, and service: Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the state governor, and his amiable wife and special gift from God, Dr Mrs. Nonye Soludo.

Their story is not only a tale of personal commitment but also a testimony to the enduring power of a shared vision for the public good. In them, Anambra people have found a double blessing—a governor whose policies are reform-driven and transformative, and a first lady whose compassion, discipline, and community outreach embody the finest qualities of public service.

Truly, in choosing Soludo in 2021, Anambrarians did not make a mistake; it was, as many now acknowledge, akin to a BOGOF – “buying one and getting one free.” Professor Soludo’s rise from a modest background in Isuofia to an internationally renowned economist and, ultimately, to Anambra’s chief executive is well known.

Less often told, but equally inspiring, is the story of how he lost his mother at the age of eight at the peak of the civil war and the story of the woman who has walked beside him on this journey.

Nonye Soludo, a woman who has become an ageless beauty with fadeless energy, met Charles during his formative years as an academic. From the outset, theirs was a meeting of minds grounded in shared values—education, discipline, service, and faith. Both are strongly rooted Catholics.

As their friendship matured into marriage, it became evident to those around them that this union was a partnership specially built not just on love but on a joint commitment to making a difference. Over the decades, Mrs. Soludo’s quiet yet steady support has provided the balance that enabled her husband to excel in demanding roles, from university professor to Central Bank Governor (CBN) and now state governor.

The often repeated truism that “behind every successful man there is a woman” finds its living proof in this couple. Behind Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, there is indeed a Nonye Soludo—Not just a queen and great soul mate but a confidant, advisor, moral compass, and champion of causes that uplift the vulnerable.

Since assuming office as Anambra’s first family in March 2022, the Soludos have redefined what it means to serve in complementary roles. While the governor sets the policy direction, drives infrastructure renewal, and anchors economic reforms, the first lady has created a humane face for the government.

On the governor’s side, reforms in infrastructure, urban renewal, security architecture, health, and education are already yielding positive results

Her healthy living initiatives have brought peace of mind not only to their home but to the entire state, especially women, children, and marginalised communities. Mrs. Soludo has shown that the office of the first lady need not be ceremonial or a platform for flamboyance and extravagance. Instead, it can be a hub of people-centred interventions.

Her flagship programmes on maternal and child health, women’s empowerment, and grassroots sensitisation reflect a disciplined approach that prioritises results over publicity.

Health fairs, free medical outreaches, and partnerships with local health centres have expanded access to basic care for thousands of people who might otherwise have been left behind.

One of the first lady’s greatest contributions is intangible yet invaluable: peace of mind. By maintaining a serene and scandal-free public image, she has given her husband the emotional stability to focus fully on governance. But she has gone further—extending that same serenity to the public sphere.

Through community visits and women’s forums, Mrs. Soludo has been a reassuring presence, reminding Anambra’s citizens that the government can be both efficient and empathetic. Her work on mental health awareness and family life education in rural communities is especially commendable.

By addressing issues such as domestic violence, teenage pregnancy, and substance abuse, she is not only responding to immediate problems but also nurturing a healthier, more resilient society for the future. These efforts echo the ethos of her husband’s administration, which seeks to build “a liveable and prosperous homeland” where human capital is as important as physical infrastructure.

What endears Mrs. Soludo to many is her discipline and humility. Despite being married to a globally recognised economist and holding the title of Anambra’s first lady, she remains approachable, soft-spoken, and respectful to all. She embodies the traditional Igbo virtues of modesty and industry, greeting ordinary citizens warmly at events, listening to their concerns, and eschewing ostentation.

In a political climate often marred by arrogance and excesses, her comportment is refreshing and instructive. Her cultural rootedness also shines through in her advocacy. Mrs. Soludo promotes local crafts, healthy traditional foods, and community selfhelp initiatives.

She attends women’s meetings not as a distant dignitary but as a fellow citizen committed to progress. This sense of shared identity has made her programmes more acceptable and sustainable at the grassroots level.

The synergy between Governor Soludo and his wife has produced tangible outcomes for Anambra State. On the governor’s side, reforms in infrastructure, urban renewal, security architecture, health, and education are already yielding positive results. His “Solution Agenda” aims to reposition the state as a model of good governance in Nigeria, attracting investors and creating jobs for the youth. On the first lady’s side, community oriented services continue to expand.

Her campaign for zero hunger and improved nutrition has reached schools and marketplaces. Her advocacy for breast and cervical cancer screening is saving lives by encouraging early detection. And her partnerships with NGOs and development agencies bring additional resources into the state for the benefit of ordinary people.