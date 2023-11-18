PROF. ANANABA: Credibility Of An Election Goes Beyond What The Law Says

…Says Presidential System Too Expensive, Legislature Should Be Part Time

Paul Chibuike Ananaba, a Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was the former chairman of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)’s Section on Public Interest and Development Law. He said, in this interview with ISIOMA MADIKE, that the office of the President is too sacred to be disrespectful among other issues. Excerpts:

What’s your view on some of the political rulings that many consider as controversial?

There is no judgement, particularly in the election period like a petition, that both parties will jubilate over. The group that loses would often make allegations. That is the wrong thing we do as a people. Yes, there are some judgements that give some concerns, but not many of them. Nigeria has some of the best judges and lawyers.

A few judgements that may be disturbing should not tilt it that we don’t have good judgements. So, it’s not unusual; we have so many judgements because every party goes to court because they think that they would win.

Does it worry you as a senior lawyer seeing some of your colleagues urging these bad losers on?

I don’t think it is right for lawyers to be making bad remarks. It is not part of the ethics of the profession. The ethics of the profession is that if you are dissatisfied, approach a higher court. But if it’s the apex court, then it is finality, except you want to appeal to God; that’s the law.

It’s not as if there are no reasons for some of those comments but it shouldn’t be those that know the law that should be making uncomplimentary comments about judgements. The proper thing is to come back to the provision and take due process to weed out the bad ones rather than cheering people to bring down the bench.

Would you recommend an overhaul of the legal system?

We need to strengthen our disciplinary system. There are many judges that have not lived up to expectations in certain cases like when we have a judge dancing Buga when they want to give judgement, it’s not good. The legal system is serious. We can’t throw away the water and the baby.

I think the Nigerian Judicial Commission (NJC) should step up its disciplinary process. I’m not saying that every judge that has something brought against them should be thrown away. We need to find the bad eggs and weed them out.

How would you react to some of the comments of one of the retiring judges of the Supreme Courts concerning the rot within the judiciary? Many believe he would have done that before he retired?

He couldn’t have done that when he was there. Valedictorian speech is given as a parting speech. At that point he was 47 years on the bench and he had seen it all. He has been there for almost five decades and he is in a position to talk. Judges are not meant to start activism on the bench. I know that he has integrity and he knew what he was saying. He said we should confront the issues and I agree with the points he made.

Do you see the NJC and government making amends in that direction?

I remember in 2003, there were weighty comments during a valedictorian and we are still coming back to the comments. Both the bench and the government should come together and secure our judicial system. It’s because the judicial system is not the best and people can easily zoom in and get positions. We need to look into it seriously.

Do you think some political players are influencing the judiciary?

When that justice said that the judiciary has become something else, he meant this. Particularly in the era of election, we can’t be insulated from politicians interfering in the judiciary system. I see political rulings sometimes. It’s not good for any country. Some of these judges are not thorough. When they have issues they will come back to the judiciary. They will be making uncomplimentary comments about the judiciary and they laid the foundation for it.

Where does this leave the independence of the judiciary?

In my mind, the judiciary is not too independent. Look at appointments of judges, our judges cannot give judgement against politicians because they are the ones who try to seek better salaries for the judges. They shouldn’t be doing that. The chief judge in some states has to ask for money to run the courts. They are not economically independent. It will be you rub my back, I rub your back.

Are you satisfied with the conduct of the presidential election?

Nobody is satisfied. The election was clearly unfair, and they had to take it to the Supreme Court.

And the Supreme Court validated it…

They validated it based on their understanding of the laws and the credibility of an election goes beyond what the court says. The courts are not the masters of elections credibility; they are masters of the law.

But the courts looked at the facts presented to it?

The facts may not be right. The jurisprudence, political questions are better handled by politicians. In England, the courts were removed from entertaining political cases. Somehow they found their own jurisprudence. The reasoning of the politician does not accord with the law. However, some of my colleagues made disparaging comments after some of the judgements and I’m taken aback, and it’s not like all are bad. Most of the time it is the political cases that have bad judgements.

Many believe that our presidential system is too expensive. Do you agree with this assertion?

I agree totally that our system, especially our electoral system, is expensive. Take the case of the legislature for instance, it shouldn’t be a permanent work, it should be part time for the both Chambers. That’s why it has become a do or die affair.

What about the controversial office of the first lady, what’s you take on that?

Our women have a lot of influence in what we do. Some of them they do at home. Sometimes the law cannot regulate some of them. However, we should not elect two governors or presidents in one election; the governor and his wife. We should respect their wives but not necessarily create an office for them. I don’t think it is right. And the other arms of government should have stopped that.

But there is a difference between is and ought. What is, is that they have ruled and what ought to, is that it’s not supposed to be like that. Maybe as we continue to grow in our democracy we will cut down on that.

Many seem not to have confidence in the government, should it be so?

Government is a continuum. They cannot enthrone a perfect administration. Our President cannot be a saint. I’m sure that he will make an effort. It’s also important that Nigerians hold him to account because if we don’t, there is no way he will do well. We should not just go through this but follow through. We should also love this country and do things in the best interest of the nation knowing that we are passing on to incoming generations. Let them not go through the difficulties we are going through now.

Some Nigerians are refusing to acknowledge the president even after the apex court’s pronouncement. Should they be held accountable for what they say?

That is wrong; it shouldn’t be happening. Such Nigerians should be respectful to constituted authority. You are respecting the office, not the person there. There is no president anywhere in the world that would be elected and everybody would be happy. If it is because you didn’t agree immediately and you start shooting down the president then that is not right.

Mistakes have been made and when they are made we should try to correct them and not disregard the office of the president. The office of the president is too important to be disregarded by anybody.