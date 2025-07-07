Productivity, Entrepreneurial Devt Critical To Economic Prosperity, Says Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said intensive production, skill acquisition, knowledge-based initiatives and development of entrepreneurs are the key drivers of economic prosperity.

Makinde stated this on Saturday during the oneyear remembrance held in honour of the late Chairman of Zard Group of Companies, Dr Raymond Zard, at his Iyaganku residence in Ibadan.

Makinde eulogised the renowned industrialist and philanthropist, noting that the late Babalaje of Ibadanland contributed immensely to the economic development of Oyo State, especially Ibadanland, during his lifetime.

He added that the Oyo State government had consistently enjoyed a fruitful business relationship with Zard Holdings, especially in the area of road infrastructure development.

He said: “I couldn’t have missed this opportunity to come and say one or two things about Baba and share my personal lessons from interacting with him.

“I have been hearing about Chief Raymond Zard for quite a while but I did not have the opportunity to meet him until I became the governor, and it was a chance meeting.

“My childhood friend, Demola Ajibike, got in touch with me after I became governor and said he wanted to dedicate a hall building in honour of Baba. I said, well, I would come there.”