Product Registration: NAFDAC uncovers $1.4m fraud scheme targeting foreign firms

Appolonia Adeyemi

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has exposed a $1.4 million international fraud scheme, where foreign businesses were deceived into paying for fake NAFDAC product registrations.

According to the agency, the operation, led by one Ikoro Mang Ifendu, used counterfeit documents to scam companies from China, Japan, Poland, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the United States (U.S) and that Ifendu was arrested on February 7, in Aba, Abia State, as part of an ongoing investigation into the fraudulent network.

To this end, the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, during a press conference in Lagos on Friday called on the public not to transact business with any company that parades itself as a consulting firm for registration of products.

The agency said the suspect was apprehended in Ogborn Hills, Aba, following an extensive investigation triggered by a complaint from Thani Almaeeni Trading Group, Abu Dhabi, UAE who had reported of having been defrauded of thousands of dollars while attempting to register dried fish (seafood) for export to Nigeria.

NAFDAC’s investigation exposed a three-tier scheme orchestrated by Ifendu and his syndicate, involving the buyer: Fraudsters contacted foreign businesses, posing as importers needing their products, the bank where the foreign companies are then directed to that falsely claimed that their exports to Nigeria required NAFDAC registration.

The other layer involves the lawyer who is introduced to a supposed legal expert who promised to facilitate the approval process for a hefty fee.

“Over $950,000 was funneled into Nigerian domiciliary accounts linked to the syndicate, while an additional $450,000 was traced to offshore accounts in Cotonou, Benin Republic. Shockingly, even after Ifendu’s arrest, an alert for a fresh deposit of $75,000 was received in one of the fraudulent accounts,” the director general of NAFDAC disclosed.

The fraud ring generated fake NAFDAC registration certificates, revenue receipts, and swift transfer documents, many of which bore the names of retired NAFDAC officials to lend credibility.

Some of the fraudulent documents presented at the press conference included a fake NAFDAC Registration Certificate issued to Thani Almaeeni Trading Group; counterfeit revenue receipts showing payments ranging from N6.8 million to N20.9 million; a fraudulent processing requirements document purportedly signed by a former NAFDAC director and fake swift transfer advice copies, proving payments made by victims.

NAFDAC also identified multiple foreign companies that fell victim to the scam, including businesses from China, Japan, Poland, South Korea, and the United States. These companies were tricked into paying for fraudulent product registrations covering items like condoms, vegetable oil, and beverages.

NAFDAC has pledged to intensify its crackdown on fraudulent activities.

The case will be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation, with plans to invoke the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) to recover assets illegally acquired by the fraudsters.

Adeyeye assured the public that NAFDAC has strengthened its investigative and enforcement units, including deploying more police officers to track down fraudsters. She urged businesses to only register products through official NAFDAC channels, directing them to the official NAFDAC registration portal for verification.

“We will not tolerate any criminal activities that tarnish the reputation of NAFDAC or exploit innocent businesses. The public must remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. NAFDAC will continue to investigate the full extent of the fraud, with additional arrests expected as the investigation unfolds,” she stated.

She stated, “After exhausting the link to falsification of NAFDAC regulated products, this case will be transferred to EFCC for further investigation. This is to expand the investigation to other areas that are not within the mandate of NAFDAC. The investigation will also invoke POCA on all the assets illegally acquired in the course of the fraudulent activities.”

According to Adeyeye, NAFDAC has strengthened the activities of Investigation and Enforcement and Federal Task Force by reconstituting and changing the architecture and increasing the number of Investigating Police Officers of the Police Squad and Mobile Police attached to the Agency.

She said the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare will soon inaugurate the reconstituted Federal Task Force and by extension the State Task Forces to compliment the activities of the Agency in the States.

