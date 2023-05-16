Procurement: Rivers emulates Lagos for better service delivery

The Lagos State Government recently received delegates from the RiVers State Government who came to understudy the state’s public e-procurement system. The Director-General, Lagos State Public Procurement Agency, Mr Fatai Onafowote, while addressing the delegation of officials of the Rivers State Bureau of Public Procurement, said it was important for states to collaborate on better ways of serving the people and to learn from one another which is why the delegates were in Lagos to understudy the e-governance procurement system of the state.

Onofowote said, e-procurement was implemented to assist in excellent resource management at all levels of government and enhance compliance with international best practices. He affirmed the continuous support of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the state for the modest achievements the agency had recorded, particularly in the area of deployment of technology to the e-procurement process, which he said had greatly enhanced efficiency, transparency and accountability in government Bustling Lagos spoke with business analyst, CEO of Homeland ventures Ltd, Fran- cis Ehirim on the development, he said: “public procurement is very crucial to efficient productivity.

Procurement is all about acquisitions and purchasing of goods and services for the pub- lic good. Procurement is appli- cable both in public and private establishments. E-procurement is the modem way and Lagos State Government has move forward in that regard. He pointed out that experi- ence sharing among public procurement bodies and pro- curement experts would assist in ensuring efficient resource management at all levels of government and enhance compliance with international best practices in procurement in the country. Speaking further, Ehirim said; “In terms of infrastruc- ture in all areas of the economy, Lagos is a pacesetter. I could remember that some states had visited Lagos State to un- derstudy its internally gener- ated revenue system in the past.

The latest development in the e-procurement sector is a testimony that Lagos under Babajide Sanwo-Olu is doing something right. Mr. Onafowote, on his part, while acknowledging the good work being carried out by the Rivers State Government in the area of infrastructural develop- ment and the policy of giving 70 per cent advance payment to contractors handling the state government’s projects, the DG noted that the policy was in order as long as there were adequate resources that would enable the Government meets its other financial obligations. The Permanent Secretary, Office of Works, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure in the State, Arc. Adebayo Odu- sanya, enjoined them to learn the operation of the e-procure- ment system which the office had been using since 2019 as one of the pilot MDAs on- boarded on the e-procurement platform of the State.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Infrastructure, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, commended the team for tak- ing the initiative to visit Lagos to understudy the e-procurement system of the State. In his remarks, Deputy Manager, Ethics and Compliance, Rivers State Bureau of Public Procurement, Mr. Dukwe Philip Uku, who represented the Director- General of the Bureau, Mr. Igonibo Thompson, expressed appreciation to the Director-General and staff of the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency as well as of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure for the warm reception accorded the team and for sharing their knowledge and experiences with them. He pointed out that the study visit was both insightful and impactful, stressing that the visit was in line with the community of practice among procurement experts, where procurement professionals could share information, knowledge and ideas being canvassed by the World Bank.

During the visit, officials of the Agency explained the steps that were taken in the digitalisation of the public procurement process in the State beginning with the e- registration of service pro- viders in 2019, the onboard- ing of 107 MDAs, training of personnel, engagement and sensitisation of stakeholders provision of the necessary ICT tools, including laptops, printers and scanners for Procurement Officers of all onboarded MDAs. The delegation was also given a practical demonstra- tion of the operation of the e-procurement process cov- ering all the stages involved in the award of contracts. Other members of the five-man delegation are Mr. Samuel Chidobe, Mr. Kalada Ibiama, Mr. Jamaibi Numbe- re and Mr. Soala Warmate.